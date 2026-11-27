The Delhi government on Friday organised a tour for mediapersons of the former official residence of former chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal at 6, Flag Staff Road, announcing that the bungalow will soon be opened to the public.

A CAG audit found that the bungalow’s built-up area expanded from 1,397 square metres to 1,905 square metres, with the PWD revising its preliminary estimates four times. (HT Photo) more less

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Dubbed “Sheesh Mahal” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the residence was at the centre of a political controversy over the alleged exorbitant expenditure on its renovation and furnishing.

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Chief minister Rekha Gupta urged people from Delhi as well as Punjab to visit the bungalow, accusing the AAP of misusing public money during its tenure in the Capital. “Just as the people of Delhi wanted to see this ‘Sheesh Mahal’, the people of Punjab should also see it. They (AAP) looted Delhi first, and now they are looting Punjab,” Gupta said.

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma said the residence would be opened for public viewing after an inspection by the Delhi Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC). “We have decided to open the bungalow for public viewing to show how taxpayers’ money was spent on building this luxurious residence. Construction work at the bungalow did not stop even for a day during the Covid pandemic, when people were scrambling for oxygen,” Verma alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} AAP did not respond to HT’s request for comment on the matter on Friday. However, AAP has consistently denied the allegations of expenditure and also questioned the veracity of allegations in the past. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AAP did not respond to HT’s request for comment on the matter on Friday. However, AAP has consistently denied the allegations of expenditure and also questioned the veracity of allegations in the past. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Delhi govt opens Kejriwal’s former residence as ‘Sheesh Mahal’ row returns to focus

Entry plans and items on display

Meanwhile, officials said the government plans to introduce an online ticketing system, with entry likely to be priced at ₹20. Free entry may be offered to senior citizens and college students.

Price tags have been placed across the residence to highlight the cost of various items, officials said. These include a dining table priced at ₹13.07 lakh and a television set with its console costing ₹12.36 lakh. A board installed outside the bungalow puts the renovation cost at ₹58.83 crore.

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Also read:₹20"> Delhi government to open Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’ for public visits, tickets likely at ₹20

Political controversy and audit findings

The bungalow became a major political flashpoint ahead of the February 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal and his family lived there for nearly a decade, from 2015 until October 2024.

The controversy gained fresh momentum after a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, tabled in the Delhi Assembly in March this year, pegged expenditure on the renovation and construction at ₹33.66 crore, against an initial preliminary estimate of ₹7.91 crore.

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The audit flagged procedural lapses, cost escalation and gaps in documentation. It noted that the built-up area increased from 1,397 square metres to 1,905 square metres, while the Public Works Department revised its preliminary estimates four times.

The report also found that ₹18.88 crore was spent on items involving superior specifications, artistic and antique features, and ornamental works. It flagged the award of additional works worth ₹25.8 crore to the existing contractor without inviting fresh tenders.