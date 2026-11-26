Two new government hospitals at Siraspur and Hastal are set to become operational next year, which will strengthen healthcare in the Capital by adding 1,815 beds for medical treatment, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday. The government plans to open 40 more Ayushman Arogya Mandirs next month, taking the number of operational centres to 455. (@gupta_rekha) more

Besides, the government will also open 40 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs next month as part of the healthcare expansion plans, CM Gupta said.

“The opening of both hospitals will improve access to healthcare in the surrounding areas and help reduce the patient load on existing hospitals,” she said.

At present, there are 40 government-run hospitals in the Capital, with a bed count of 15,659. The two new hospitals will also fall under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government, officials said.

Siraspur hospital to have 1,164 beds, Hastal facility 651 Officials aware of the matter said that procurement of medical equipment for the Siraspur hospital, which will have 1,164 beds, is expected to be completed by January 2027. Construction of the 651-bed Hastal hospital is nearing completion, Gupta said after reviewing health infrastructure projects at the Delhi Secretariat.

Officials said that of the government’s plan to open 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across Delhi, 415 have been opened and 40 more will be opened next month on the occasion of the 102nd birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The government is also considering running centres in two shifts in areas with high patient footfall.

Gupta directed officials to meet project deadlines, warning that negligence would not be tolerated. The meeting was attended by health minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and senior officials of the health department and the Public Works Department (PWD).

Singh said the health department was monitoring construction, equipment procurement and other arrangements to ensure projects were completed on schedule.

In the pipeline As per the government’s plans, two more 691-bed hospitals are being built in Madipur and Jwalapuri, with both scheduled for completion by 2028. The Madipur project is estimated to cost ₹466.50 crore and the Jwalapuri facility, ₹484.04 crore.

The government is also expanding maternal and child healthcare facilities, with a 463-bed block under development at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini. Its out-patient department (OPD) block is ready for inauguration, officials said.

Also, a 270-bed block at Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital and a 460-bed block at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Khichripur are nearing completion, they said.

Medical colleges and specialised healthcare services in expansion plan Medical colleges are proposed at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka and Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, each with 150 MBBS seats. The government also plans to increase MBBS seats at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College from 125 to 200 and dental seats at Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences from 50 to 70.

The integrated redevelopment of Lok Nayak Hospital and the Maulana Azad Medical College campus is also being planned, with a timeline of around 30 months.

Separately, the government is working to bring GTB Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute and the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences under a common institutional framework to strengthen specialised healthcare services.