The Allahabad high court has held that a police officer, though deemed to be “always on duty” under Section 22 of the Police Act, 1861, cannot be penalised for inaction without establishing a specific breach of duty on his part. The court noted that no rule or regulation had been brought to its notice specifying what action the officer was required to take, assuming he was present at the wedding where the quarrel arose and was not specifically requisitioned for duty at the time. (For representation) more

Allowing a petition filed by Rajkumar Goswami, a bench of Justices Arindam Sinha and Satya Veer Singh observed that while the police must remain vigilant and alert, they can act only on the basis of information. It said the first FIR, which included an offence under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), may have been sufficient for the investigating officer to make an arrest. However, no rule or regulation had been cited to establish what action Goswami could have taken, assuming he was attending the wedding and had not been specifically requisitioned for duty.

In its November 12 order, the court noted that no rule or regulation had been brought to its notice specifying what action the officer was required to take, assuming he was present at the wedding where the quarrel arose and was not specifically requisitioned for duty at the time.

Section 22 of the Police Act, 1861, deems every police officer to be always on duty for all purposes of the Act and permits them to be employed at any time in any part of the general police district.

Goswami was in charge of Police Chauki Kosma, under Ghiror police station in Mainpuri district, when a dispute over taking photographs arose during a marriage ceremony in Kosma Musalmeen village on March 26, 2019. The incident led to the registration of a case under sections 307, 323 and 506 of the IPC.

The following day, one Sherenabi was murdered and a case was registered under sections 147, 148, 149, 302 and 506 of the IPC.

Alleging that Goswami had failed to take immediate legal action against the accused, the authorities issued him a show-cause notice proposing a censure entry on November 26, 2019. The censure entry was imposed on July 28, 2021, and upheld in appeal and revision. His claim petition was subsequently dismissed by the State Public Service Tribunal in Lucknow on May 18, 2026.

In the present petition, Goswami challenged the censure entry and the tribunal’s order dismissing his plea.