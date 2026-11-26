Punjab Police have busted four illegal arms and drug trafficking networks with the arrest of seven individuals and recovered nine illegal pistols, 1.313 kg heroin and ₹60,000 drug money from their possession, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday. The recovered pistols include three 9MM Glock, one 9MM PX5 Storm, four .30 bore, and one .32 bore pistol—along with 13 live cartridges. (X) more

Those arrested have been identified as Roshan Lal (42) of Cheecha in Amritsar; Manjit Singh, alias Beeta (33) of Heir village in Amritsar; Jasbir Singh alias Bobby (24) and Gurlal Singh (26), both residents of Attari in Amritsar; Shubam Bhandari (32) of Gawal Wali in Amirtsar; Gurbhej Singh, alias Bheja (33), of Rajasansi in Amritsar; and Pawandeep Singh, alias Sahil (18), of Naushehra Dhalla village in Tarn Taran.

The recovered pistols include three 9MM Glock, one 9MM PX5 Storm, four .30 bore, and one .32 bore pistol—along with 13 live cartridges.

The DGP said preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons and narcotics for further distribution among criminal elements. Further investigation is underway to identify other associates and dismantle the wider illegal arms and drug trafficking networks, he said.

Sharing operational details, Amritsar commissioner of police Harmanbir Singh Gill said in the first operation, police teams arrested Roshan Lal and recovered 1.313 kg of heroin along with ₹60,000 drug money from his possession.

In the second operation, teams from police station Chheharta arrested Manjit Singh and recovered one illegal pistol along with six live cartridges. Similarly, in the third operation, teams apprehended Jasbir Singh, Gurlal Singh and Shubam Bhandari and recovered three illegal pistols along with five live cartridges from their possession, he said.

In the fourth operation, Gill said teams from police station Ranjit Avenue intercepted Gurbhej Singh and Pawandeep Singh and recovered five illegal pistols along with two live cartridges from their possession.

Four separate cases under Sections 21-B, 21-C, 27-A, and 29 of the NDPS Act have been registered.