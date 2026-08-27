PWD issues tender to appoint consultant for new Delhi secretariat in ITO
New DelhiThe Public Works Department (PWD) has started the process of appointing a consultant to design the master plan, conceptualise architectural designs and prepare a detailed project report for a new state government secretariat complex at Indraprastha Marg in ITO, officials aware of the development said
New Delhi
The Public Works Department (PWD) has started the process of appointing a consultant to design the master plan, conceptualise architectural designs and prepare a detailed project report for a new state government secretariat complex at Indraprastha Marg in ITO, officials aware of the development said.
As per a tender issued, the proposed complex is planned on a 17.5-acre (72,700 square-metre) land parcel and is expected to comprise high-rise buildings to integrate all departments of the Delhi government in the complex, officials said. It will be planned in accordance with the 2021 master plan, officials said.
A PWD official, who did not wish to be named, said, “The exercise will begin with a comprehensive assessment of the site and its surroundings before the final master plan and architectural concept are prepared. The consultant will have to examine existing structures, utilities, circulation requirements, soil conditions, environmental aspects and the relationship between different functions proposed in the complex.”
The consultant, once selected, will have 160 days to prepare the report, officials said. The PWD has allowed another 30 days for vetting detailed architectural drawings submitted by the construction agency.
The selected site is surrounded by key government buildings: Vikas Bhawan-I, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) building and the Central Revenue Building are located to one side of Indraprastha Marg; the MSO Building, PWD headquarters, GST Building and an existing parking area are located on the other. The Central Revenue Building belongs to the Union government, while the other identified assets are under the Delhi government.
Officials said the initial exercise will involve topographical and contour surveys, mapping of existing structures, trees and electric poles and geo-coordination of site features. Geotechnical investigations and soil testing will also be undertaken to establish ground conditions.
The consultant will also assess ways for optimum use of the space and how different activities and departments can be functionally connected. A preliminary site evaluation will examine circulation, distribution of activities, interaction between different components and their external linkages.
The planning exercise will cover the entire internal and external infrastructure required for the complex. This will include water supply, sewerage, stormwater drainage, electrical systems, fire detection and firefighting arrangements, lifts, security systems, street and compound lighting, landscaping, rainwater harvesting and sewage treatment facilities. Roads, pedestrian paths, parks, paved areas, drains, boundary walls and other external development works will also be planned.
“Integration with existing infrastructure will be an important part of the planning. Existing sewer, power, water, metro, rail and road networks in the surrounding area will have to be assessed and the proposed services integrated with them in coordination with the authorities concerned,” the official said.
As per the tender, the consultant will prepare landscape plans, three-dimensional views and a walkthrough to present the proposal. The consultant will undertake an environmental impact assessment and prepare reports required by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the environment ministry and other authorities concerned, and list measures to mitigate any adverse impact.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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