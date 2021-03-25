IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / BJP leaders meet Delhi L-G against excise policy
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, LoP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri along with other senior leaders after meeting with L-G Anil Baijal, regarding the new excise policy, in New Delhi on March 25. (PTI)
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, LoP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri along with other senior leaders after meeting with L-G Anil Baijal, regarding the new excise policy, in New Delhi on March 25. (PTI)
delhi news

BJP leaders meet Delhi L-G against excise policy

The party has objected to the government’s decision to lower the drinking age and to privatise 500 government-run liquor shops. The delegation met Anil Baijal and demanded that the policy be stayed
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 06:04 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal against the Delhi government’s new excise policy. It has objected to the government’s decision to lower the drinking age and to privatise 500 government-run liquor shops.

A delegation led by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly, met the L-G and demanded that the policy be stayed.

Also Read | Modi insecure about Kejriwal, BJP wants NCT Bill to stem his popularity: Sisodia

Gupta said that the proposal to privatise liquor shops smacks of corruption. “Before the 1980s liquor trade in Delhi was in the hands of private traders and after regular complaints of sale of spurious liquor etc, the then Delhi government took over the liquor trade and opened government shops, which have served Delhi for the last around 40 years…. The very fact that in one go 500 liquor shops licenses are being offered to private liquor traders smacks of a possible nefarious deal between the Delhi government and liquor lobby and this needs to stalled,” said the memorandum.

The BJP has objected to the government’s decision to ensure equitable distribution of vends in the city. The BJP said that as per the proposal, there will be at least three liquor vends in each municipal ward. “This is likely to disturb peace and law and order in many residential colonies. Women’s organisations and RWAs [Residents Welfare Associations] are already protesting against this decision. It is strange that instead of working for equal distribution of water, the government is trying to ensure equal distribution of liquor,” said Gupta.

Bidhuri called the decision to lower the drinking age from 25 to 21 unwanted and said it should be stalled.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP