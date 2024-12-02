BJP outreach rallies in Delhi from Dec 8

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch its ‘Parivartan Yatra’ from December 8 across all 70 constituencies in the city to intensify its public outreach efforts ahead of the assembly elections, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday. Sachdeva and other BJP leaders speak to the media. (ANI)

The ‘Parivartan Yatra’, or ‘rally for change’, will also be launched simultaneously in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi and cover all assembly segments till December 20, said Satish Upadhyay, convener of a committee formed to supervise the campaign.

The yatra will commence from prime religious places in assembly constituencies at 10am and conclude at 8pm. Party leaders said they will interact with 20,000 families in each constituency while marching on foot.

“The BJP has a history of reaching the masses through such campaigns, and this Yatra will be a major effort to connect with people on a large scale,” Sachdeva said.

The rally is expected to see participation from national BJP leaders. Giving further details, he said: “Yatra will cover all 70 assembly constituencies. Seven yatras will begin from the seven parliamentary constituencies daily, covering one assembly constituency per day. Each yatra will start in the morning and conclude with a corner public meeting in the evening.”

Upadhyay said during the yatra, the BJP plans to interact with local social organisations, RWAs, NGOs, senior citizens, key voters, sportspersons, distinguished individuals, and women.

He also alleged the ruling AAP of corruption. “The current AAP government is steeped in so many corruption cases, extortion cases, threats, and attempts to create fear among citizens. People of Delhi are now sick of this administration,” he said.

While the AAP did not respond to HT’s queries for a response on the allegations, party chief Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference on a separate issue said: “Let everyone take our their yatras. Our country is a republic and an independent country. Everyone has a right to take out their marches.”