Friday, Feb 07, 2025
BJP panel seeks NIA probe into desecration of Ambedkar’s statue in Amritsar

Press Trust of India, New Delhi
Feb 07, 2025 04:10 AM IST

On January 26, a 35-ft BR Ambedkar statue was hit with a hammer by a person, who was later taken into custody.

The six-member committee constituted by BJP president J P Nadda to inquire into the vandalisation of a statue of BR Ambedkar in Amritsar has sought an NIA probe into the incident.

On January 26, an attempt was made to vandalise a life-size statue of BR Ambedka’s statue at the Town Hall on Heritage Street. (HT File)
On January 26, an attempt was made to vandalise a life-size statue of BR Ambedka’s statue at the Town Hall on Heritage Street. (HT File)

On January 26, an attempt was made to vandalise a life-size statue of Ambedkar at the Town Hall on Heritage Street. The 35-ft statue was hit with a hammer by a person, who was later taken into custody.

“Based on its findings, the panel has called for an NIA investigation into the unfortunate incident involving the statue of Baba Saheb (Ambedkar),” the BJP said in a statement. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is a federal agency.

Nadda had formed the panel of BJP leaders belonging to the Scheduled Castes to look into the incident.

The committee comprised Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brijlal, BJP’s SC Morcha president Lal Singh Arya, former Union minister Som Prakash, party spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan, UP government minister Aseem Arun, and Banto Kataria.

The BJP said the committee met members of the SC community at different locations and also gathered information from different groups about the incident.

