‘BJP can’t deliver safety’: Kejriwal on Saif Ali Khan attack

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party over what he alleged was the “worsening law-and-order situation” in Delhi and in other BJP-governed states, citing the grievous attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai apartment in the early hours of the day. (From left) Sanjay Singh, Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi at a press conference at AAP headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The BJP, however, dismissed Kejriwal’s remarks, saying stating that while the AAP chief questions others’ work, he evades accountability when it comes to his own government’s responsibilities.

The security of the Capital falls under the jurisdiction of the Central government, which includes control over Delhi Police. With the Delhi assembly elections only weeks away, Kejriwal has mounted a sustained attack on the BJP, pointing to some high-profile crimes and accusing the Central government of “failing” to maintain law and order in the city.

Khan, 54, was stabbed at least six times by an intruder in his Mumbai flat in the early hours of Thursday. He underwent a five-hour surgery and is now out of danger and recuperating.

Criticising the BJP — which is in power in Maharashtra — over the attack on the actor, Kejriwal said that their party is unable to provide security for citizens.

“We hope and pray to god for Saif Ali Khan’s speedy recovery. However, it is extremely concerning that such a big actor, living in what we assume to be a very secure place, can have people breaking into his house and attacking him. This raises serious questions about the state and central governments,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.

The AAP chief said that the attack on Khan is not the first such incident in Mumbai, pointing to the fatal attack on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddiqui in October last year, as well as the failed attempts on actor Salman Khan.

“If such high-profile celebrities are not safe in the country and if even the double-engine BJP government cannot provide them with security, then what about the common man?” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal alleged that criminals are “fearlessly” operating in the country, apparently alluding to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail, Ahmedabad.

“Reports are coming in from all directions that a gangster sitting in Gujarat jail is openly extorting people and issuing shootout orders. Across the country, gangsters are running their operations fearlessly. It seems like there is complete protection for these criminals in the governments. They are doing whatever they want without any fear of being caught. It appears that they are operating with full protection and freedom,” he said.

The AAP convener said if the BJP is unable to protect the people, it should resign from the Centre.

“They are failing to secure the country’s borders, and they are also failing to provide safety in the nation’s capital. Today, open gang wars are happening in Delhi. Streets are witnessing 20-25 rounds of firing. Every other day, traders are receiving extortion calls demanding crores of rupees, threatening to kill them if they don’t pay. Traders are not safe. Women are not safe. Children are going missing. This government is incapable of doing anything. This BJP government cannot provide good governance or safety to the country,” Kejriwal said.

“We urge the central government to stop playing dirty politics all the time. Instead, do the work you have been elected to do by the people of this country. Your primary duty is to ensure safety, followed by delivering justice. You are failing in your responsibility to ensure safety. Day by day, you have worsened the situation across the country. Start working and stop playing dirty politics. If any celebrity faces such attacks, it raises serious questions about the safety of everyone,” he added.

The BJP, in turn, accused Kejriwal of evading responsibility.

“While Kejriwal questions others’ work, he evades accountability when it comes to his own government’s responsibilities…. He must also answer some critical questions raised by the people of Delhi — why, despite the high security of his residence, a violent attack on a female Member of Parliament occurred... Who should the public hold accountable for such incidents?” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, referring to the alleged attack on AAP Rajya Sabha Swati Maliwal at Kejriwal’s residence in May 2024.

“He should answer who is responsible when approximately 60 citizens, including 15 children, lose their lives due to drowning in Delhi… He should explain why he remains silent on his MLA Amanatullah Khan, accused of providing financial support to Rohingya involved in criminal activities in Delhi?” Sachdeva added.

Separately, Congress parliamentarian Imran Masood said: “It is surprising that he [Kejriwal] is worried about a Muslim man from Mumbai. Why is he not worried about the common Muslim man from Jahangirpuri who suffered during the 2022 riots? What about Muslims who had suffered during anti-CAA riots?”