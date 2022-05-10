BJP’s Tajinder Bagga moves Delhi court; wants phone returned, security
- The phones were taken into possession by the Punjab Police on May 6 after they arrested Bagga from his home in west Delhi’s Janakpuri in connection with a case registered against him in Punjab’s Mohali.
Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, on Monday moved two separate applications before a Delhi court, seeking directions to the Delhi Police “for the extension and enhancement” of his security and for “releasing his and his father’s cellphones”.
Within hours, the Delhi Police convoy taking him to Punjab was stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra, after the Delhi Police registered a kidnapping case against unknown persons at the Janakpuri police station on a complaint given by Bagga’s father Preet Pal Singh. Bagga was later brought to Delhi by the Delhi Police team.
Officials in the know of the case said Bagga’s statement, as the victim in the “kidnapping” case, could not be recorded before the court on Monday as he was out of town.
Advocates Sanket Gupta and YP Singh, who appeared on behalf of Bagga and Preet Pal Singh, informed metropolitan magistrate Neetika Kapoor about Bagga’s non-appearance for recording his statement and also submitted that they will move an application for releasing the two mobile phones.
They also submitted that Bagga apprehends a “grave threat” and “danger to his life and the life of his father”, who is the complainant in the present case, and that police security be provided to him and his family.
“Thereafter, we filed two separate applications before the court. In the first application, we mentioned that the two cellphones were currently in the custody of the IO (investigating officer) of the Janakpuri case and that they may be released to Bagga and his father. The second application mentioned that there is every likelihood that similar incidents endangering the life and liberty of our client (Bagga) will again be repeated and that he is living under constant apprehension of threat to his life and liberty,” said advocate Gupta, adding that the police officers concerned will file a reply before the court on Tuesday.
On Monday, Preet Pal Singh also filed a complaint with the National Commission for Minorities against officers of the Punjab Police accusing them of “committing religious atrocity and sacrilege”.
Ludhiana | 2 dead, 4 hurt as two cars collide near Machhiwara
Two persons died while four others, including a 10-year-old boy, suffered injuries in a head-on collision between two cars on Pawat Canal bridge near Machhiwara on Monday morning. The victims have been identified as Pritam Kaur, 65, of Dhandhe village and Milan Sehgal of Guru Nanak Nagar Bhamian road, Ludhiana. The injured are Gurnoor Singh, 10, Hargunpreet Singh of Bondli village, Baljit Kaur and Manish, 36, of 33 Futta road of Ludhiana.
Labourer bludgeons roommate to death after spat in Ludhiana
A 27-year-old labourer allegedly bludgeoned Haseen's roommate to death under the influence of liquor, in Dhandhari on late Sunday night. The accused, identified as Haseen, 27, later took the victim, Dilshad, 42, to the hospital in a three-wheeler and fled after the latter was declared dead. “As Dilshad started bleeding, Haseen arranged a three-wheeler and took him to the civil hospital,” said Sahnewal station house officer, inspector Pawan Kumar.
Water supply to Manimajra to be hit on May 11
Due to repair of sudden leakage in common suction header at pump house number 11, drinking water supply from Water Works-II, Sector 13, Manimajra, will be stopped on the evening of May 11. This will affect supply to some parts of Manimajra, including Modern Housing Complex, Gobindpura, Old Abbadi, Mariwala Town, Pipliwala Town, Adarsh Nagar and Bank Colony.
IMD revises forecast, says Delhi may see a heatwave from Wednesday
The city was slightly cooler on Monday, owing to the impact of Cyclone Asani, the weather office said, even as the department altered its forecast and said Delhi would see a heatwave from Wednesday, instead of Tuesday. Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius on Monday, 0.4 degrees lower than Sunday. Meanwhile, Delhi's minimum temperature on Monday was 27.6C — three above normal.
Covid: Chandigarh tricity’s active caseload rises to 177
With 25 more people testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday, tricity's active caseload climbed to 177, a first in the past 65 days. Both Chandigarh and Mohali reported nine fresh cases each, down from 11 and 10, respectively, the day before. In Panchkula too, the figure reduced from nine to seven in the same period. But with lower number of recoveries, tricity's active cases jumped from 170 to 177 in the past 24 hours.
