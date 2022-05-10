Home / Cities / Delhi News / BJP’s Tajinder Bagga moves Delhi court; wants phone returned, security
delhi news

BJP’s Tajinder Bagga moves Delhi court; wants phone returned, security

  • The phones were taken into possession by the Punjab Police on May 6 after they arrested Bagga from his home in west Delhi’s Janakpuri in connection with a case registered against him in Punjab’s Mohali.
BJP leader Tajinder Bagga.
BJP leader Tajinder Bagga.
Published on May 10, 2022 02:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByKarn Pratap Singh, New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, on Monday moved two separate applications before a Delhi court, seeking directions to the Delhi Police “for the extension and enhancement” of his security and for “releasing his and his father’s cellphones”.

The phones were taken into possession by the Punjab Police on May 6 after they arrested Bagga from his home in west Delhi’s Janakpuri in connection with a case registered against him in Punjab’s Mohali.

Within hours, the Delhi Police convoy taking him to Punjab was stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra, after the Delhi Police registered a kidnapping case against unknown persons at the Janakpuri police station on a complaint given by Bagga’s father Preet Pal Singh. Bagga was later brought to Delhi by the Delhi Police team.

Officials in the know of the case said Bagga’s statement, as the victim in the “kidnapping” case, could not be recorded before the court on Monday as he was out of town.

Advocates Sanket Gupta and YP Singh, who appeared on behalf of Bagga and Preet Pal Singh, informed metropolitan magistrate Neetika Kapoor about Bagga’s non-appearance for recording his statement and also submitted that they will move an application for releasing the two mobile phones.

They also submitted that Bagga apprehends a “grave threat” and “danger to his life and the life of his father”, who is the complainant in the present case, and that police security be provided to him and his family.

“Thereafter, we filed two separate applications before the court. In the first application, we mentioned that the two cellphones were currently in the custody of the IO (investigating officer) of the Janakpuri case and that they may be released to Bagga and his father. The second application mentioned that there is every likelihood that similar incidents endangering the life and liberty of our client (Bagga) will again be repeated and that he is living under constant apprehension of threat to his life and liberty,” said advocate Gupta, adding that the police officers concerned will file a reply before the court on Tuesday.

On Monday, Preet Pal Singh also filed a complaint with the National Commission for Minorities against officers of the Punjab Police accusing them of “committing religious atrocity and sacrilege”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Karn Pratap Singh

    Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

Topics
delhi news
delhi news
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The mangled remains of one of the cars involved in the mishap on Pawat Canal bridge near Machhiwara on Monday. Pawat Canal Bridge is known to be an accident-prone area. (HT Photo)

    Ludhiana | 2 dead, 4 hurt as two cars collide near Machhiwara

    Two persons died while four others, including a 10-year-old boy, suffered injuries in a head-on collision between two cars on Pawat Canal bridge near Machhiwara on Monday morning. The victims have been identified as Pritam Kaur, 65, of Dhandhe village and Milan Sehgal of Guru Nanak Nagar Bhamian road, Ludhiana. The injured are Gurnoor Singh, 10, Hargunpreet Singh of Bondli village, Baljit Kaur and Manish, 36, of 33 Futta road of Ludhiana.

  • Cops speaking to neighbours in the Ludhiana locality where the crime took place on late Sunday night. (HT Photo)

    Labourer bludgeons roommate to death after spat in Ludhiana

    A 27-year-old labourer allegedly bludgeoned Haseen's roommate to death under the influence of liquor, in Dhandhari on late Sunday night. The accused, identified as Haseen, 27, later took the victim, Dilshad, 42, to the hospital in a three-wheeler and fled after the latter was declared dead. “As Dilshad started bleeding, Haseen arranged a three-wheeler and took him to the civil hospital,” said Sahnewal station house officer, inspector Pawan Kumar.

  • While there will be no change in the morning supply, no water will be supplied in the evening on May 11 in some parts of Manimajra. (AFP)

    Water supply to Manimajra to be hit on May 11

    Due to repair of sudden leakage in common suction header at pump house number 11, drinking water supply from Water Works-II, Sector 13, Manimajra, will be stopped on the evening of May 11. This will affect supply to some parts of Manimajra, including Modern Housing Complex, Gobindpura, Old Abbadi, Mariwala Town, Pipliwala Town, Adarsh Nagar and Bank Colony.

  • A heat haze engulfed roads and a dry hot wind threatened to sap out every ounce of body fluid on Sunday as the mercury touched 44.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, in the city reeling under a heatwave. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

    IMD revises forecast, says Delhi may see a heatwave from Wednesday

    The city was slightly cooler on Monday, owing to the impact of Cyclone Asani, the weather office said, even as the department altered its forecast and said Delhi would see a heatwave from Wednesday, instead of Tuesday. Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius on Monday, 0.4 degrees lower than Sunday. Meanwhile, Delhi's minimum temperature on Monday was 27.6C — three above normal.

  • At 71, Mohali’s active cases breached the 70 mark after 68 days. Another 78 people are still infected in Chandigarh and 28 more in Panchkula. (Reuters file photo)

    Covid: Chandigarh tricity’s active caseload rises to 177

    With 25 more people testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday, tricity's active caseload climbed to 177, a first in the past 65 days. Both Chandigarh and Mohali reported nine fresh cases each, down from 11 and 10, respectively, the day before. In Panchkula too, the figure reduced from nine to seven in the same period. But with lower number of recoveries, tricity's active cases jumped from 170 to 177 in the past 24 hours.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out