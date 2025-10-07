Blast in Dwarka basement triggers panic

A blast took place in the basement of Tower A at Triveni Heights in Dwarka Sector 16B on Sunday evening when a combination of accumulated gases and high groundwater pressure cracked the ground, pushing it upwards and causing flooding in the area, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said on Monday. The blast led to cracks on the floor. (HT Photo)

The incident took place around 7.30pm, when residents noticed that the basement was filled with water and slabs of cement were scattered across the floor. “The ground was cracked, with slabs of cement scattered across the area. It was clear that an explosion had occurred, but we did not know what it was due to. We informed the police and the DDA, who both reached the scene quickly, along with the fire brigade,” said B.G. Mishra, president of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of Triveni Heights.

Residents said no one was injured, as the basement was vacant at the time. “Two cars seemed to have been thrown by the blast and were damaged. Other than that, no other vehicles were damaged,” said Pradeep Singh, vice-president of the RWA.

Locals also reported structural damage. “We had seen cracks in the pillars two days ago as well and had alerted the DDA. After the incident, more cracks could be seen. The DDA was going door-to-door, collecting the details of the families in case an evacuation has to be carried out,” Mishra said, adding that seepage and cracks had been recurring since houses were allotted.

In a statement, the DDA said there was no threat to residents’ safety. “The building is structurally safe and has been assessed for stability… Top-tier structural and geotechnical experts are conducting a detailed assessment for urgent and long-term solutions,” it said.

Despite reassurances, residents remained concerned. “We have not gotten any clear answer from the DDA as to why this occurred. We are also worried that a similar event may happen again,” said Manish, a resident.