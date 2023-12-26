‘Blast’ near Israel embassy in Delhi, letter to envoy spark panic

A low-intensity blast was heard near the Israel embassy in the high-security Lutyens’ zone on Tuesday evening, triggering concern among the Indian security and intelligence agencies and prompting them to carry out an extensive search in the area. During this operation, a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was recovered at the spot, police officers aware of the matter said. A forensic team inspects the area after a low-intensity blast at the Israel Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)

Nobody was injured and no damage to property was reported from the site, officers said, adding that a high-alert was also sounded in the national capital following the explosion.

The incident comes nearly three years after a blast in the vicinity of the Israeli embassy during the Republic Day festivities week led to security around APJ Abdul Kalam Road, where the embassy is located, being significantly enhanced.

The embassy confirmed that an explosion occurred in its close proximity.

“This evening, several minutes after [5pm], an explosion occurred in close proximity to the embassy. All our workers are safe, all our diplomats are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with the local Delhi security, and they will investigate the matter further,” said Israel’s deputy chief of mission, Ohad Nakash Kaynar.

A police officer, who asked not to be identified, said that their preliminary probe suggested that it could be a “high-intensity cracker blast” in a wooded area on Prithviraj Road behind the Israel embassy. A loud explosion was heard by a few people present at the embassy, a security guard deployed at a nearby building, and an on-duty police official who informed his seniors in the force and the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the officer added.

A second officer indicated that no shrapnel or lethal material was found in the area, suggesting it could have been a loud cracker used to draw attention and sound a warning.

Though the contents of the letter were not clear, people aware of the matter said they mentioned Israel’s actions in Palestine. The incident comes amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in which nearly 21,000 people have been killed and around 55,000 have been injured. The war started on October 7 following an attack on Israel by the militant group, and has led to a severe counter by the Israel in the contentious Gaza strip where Hamas is headquartered.

“A typed letter wrapped in a flag was found a few metres away from the area where the explosion was heard. The letter was addressed to the Israeli ambassador and some foul words were mentioned in its content that pointed towards Israel’s stand against Palestine. The letter is being sent to the forensic experts,” a third officer said, asking not to be named.

Delhi Police spokesperson Kumar Gyanesh said that at 5.53 pm, a call was received at the police control room conveying the information that “in the rear of the Israel embassy, a loud sound has been heard at Jindal House”. Considering the sensitivity of the location and mention of explosion type sound, senior officers rushed to the location, said Gyanesh.

“In close follow-up, the dog squad, crime (scene inspection) team, and bomb detection/disposal squad (BDS) team of the Delhi Police reached the spot where the sound of the explosion was reported to have been heard. Soon, experts from the forensic science laboratory (FSL), Delhi, also reached. The area was cordoned off and subjected to thorough search. The experts have examined the spot, lifted exhibits that may have evidentiary relevance; the same are being sent for forensic examination,” said Gyanesh, and added that further enquiry was in progress.

DFS director Atul Garg said that the call regarding the blast was received from the police after which one fire tender along with firefighters was rushed to the spot. “The area was scanned but nothing was found,” said Garg.

Speaking to reporters, Teju Chitri, a security guard deployed at Central Hindi Training Institute, which is near the embassy, said, “I heard a blast at about 5pm. I came outside and saw smoke coming out from near a tree. It was a loud blast.”

Apart from the Delhi Police and fire department officials, officials of national investigation agency (NIA), intelligence bureau (IB) and other anti-terror and intelligence units reached the area and joined the inspection and search operation. The area was cordoned off for nearly three hours, during which forensic experts collected necessary samples.

Till the time of going to press, no information was issued by the police on whether any first information report (FIR) was being registered in connection with the blast.

On January 29, 2021, a low-intensity blast outside the Israeli embassy in Delhi went off around 5pm near Bungalow number 5, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, near Jindal House. Although nobody was killed or injured, the blast -- an improved explosive device was used in it -- left a crater and damaged three cars parked in the vicinity. NIA took over the investigation of the case and is yet to make any headway in it.

Earlier, on February 13, 2012, an unidentified motorcyclist had placed a “sticky bomb” on an Israeli embassy Toyota Innova car, injuring the official and driver who were in the vehicle.