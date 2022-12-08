Bobi, Delhi’s 1st transgender corporator, wins Sultanpuri

Delhi on Wednesday got its first transgender councillor as 38-year-old Bobi from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won from the Sultanpuri ward in the municipal elections, making history in the Capital. Bobi, a social worker for over a decade, defeated the Congress’ Varuna Dhaka by over 6,500 votes in the ward reserved for women candidates, according to data shared by State Election Commission (SEC).

Bobi said she wishes to resolve issues of the area residents and the people who voted her to power first.

“First, I’ll work for the society and people who have voted for me. I’ll also work for the transgender community. Being a transgender person, I know getting jobs is a big concern for us. In fact, members of the community who live with me still dance on occasion for a living. So, if anyone ever needs any help, I’ll definitely work for them,” she said.

According to Bobi, the area’s local issues include cleanliness and safety in parks, unclean roads, lack of amenities like open gyms that are available in other neighbouring wards. “The other political parties have not worked and people here are looking for development. I’ll work to ensure that parks in my area are world class and people feel they can safely make use of them, the roads are not filled with filth and don’t stink, and will install open gyms as well,” she said.

This is not Bobi’s first foray into elections. She had contested the 2017 municipal election as an independent candidate but lost. However, she associated herself with the AAP about two years ago and became the party’s face in Sultanpuri. “I was first associated with the Anna Hazare movement in 2011 and then with AAP, but formally joined them two years ago,” she said. “I am grateful for the opportunity I got and I am sure I’ll live up to the expectations and belief people have shown in me,” she added.

Bobi has also been associated with the Delhi unit of an NGO Hindu Yuva Samaj Ekta Awam Anti-Terrorism Committee, which helps the elderly, women and widows in Sultanpuri with ration and monetary needs, for the last 15 years.

