Body parts found at RRTS construction site near Sarai Kale Khan

Four dismembered parts of a human body and a bunch of hair were discovered at a construction site of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project near Sarai Kale Khan ISBT on Saturday, police officers aware of the matter said.

TOPSHOT - A Delhi police barrier blocks a street during a Delhi state-wide weekend curfew imposed by the authorities to curb the spreading of the Covid-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on January 8, 2022.

The recovered body parts were stuffed in a plastic bag and included a skull decomposed beyond identification, a wrist with fingers and two other bones, apart from a bunch of long hair, the officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said, “The crime scene was inspected by the crime spot investigation team and forensic experts. The remains found have been sent to AIIMS Trauma centre for further proceedings. A search is being made to establish the identity of the dead person.”

A police officer who declined to be named said the incident came to light after some labourers at the construction site complained of a foul smell and one of them spotted the plastic bag. The bag was opened and the body parts and hair were found. Accordingly, the police were informed, the officer said.

“Prime facie, it appears that the killer dumped the body parts at night. The CCTV cameras around the spot are being scanned for clues,” the officer said.

Another officer said on March 16, two human legs and an arm had been recovered in Noida. “We are trying to connect if the body parts recovered from near Sarai Kale Khan were of the same body. There is a strong possibility that the killer dumped the body parts at different places to mislead police and ensure the deceased’s identity is not easily established,” said the officer.

Saturday’s recovery is the latest in the series of grisly crimes wherein victims were killed and their bodies were chopped off by their killers, who then dumped the body parts at different places across the city.

On November 14, the Mehrauli police station arrested Aaftab Poonawala, originally from Vasai in Mumbai, for allegedly killing his girlfriend Shradha Walkar, also from Vasai, at their rented Chhattarpur flat on May 18. Poonawala is accused of chopping her body and dumping them in south Delhi and Gurugram over a period of at least three months. His interrogation led to the recovery of at least 13 body pieces.

On November 27, the Delhi Police crime branch arrested Poonam and her son Deepak (last name not shared by police) for allegedly murdering her husband Anjan Das, chopping his body into at least 10 pieces and then dumping them at different places around Pandav Nagar in June.

