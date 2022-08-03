Bollywood director’s phone snatched from Delhi’s Connaught Place

A Bollywood director became the latest victim of phone snatching after bike-borne thieves mugged him in the inner circle of Connaught Place in Delhi on Monday night while he was booking a cab.

The complainant, identified as Yogesh Ishwar Dhabuwala, told the police that he was standing at the edge of the street around 10:20 pm and was about to book a cab when two men came on a bike and snatched his phone.

“There’s crucial information on my phone. I request that a prompt investigation be carried out,” he told the police in his complaint.

The complainant added that he could neither note down the registration number of the bike, nor the make and model. He also could not identify the accused.

After the incident, the director said the police registered a case under sections 356 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person, in attempting to commit theft), 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (when a criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Indian Penal Code.

An investigation is underway, police said.