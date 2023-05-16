Delhi school gets bomb threat mail, search operation on

A school in south Delhi’s Pushp Vihar locality received a bomb threat email on Tuesday morning, police said. The police suspect the threat, which came via an email around 6:45 am, to be a hoax as the ongoing search operation is close to completion, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), South, Chandan Choudhary, told HT.

The police are investigating the matter and the identity of the sender of the email is yet to be found.(ANI/Representative image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that no large-scale evacuation efforts were needed in the incident since the school was yet to open. “The school is Amrita School in Pushp Vihar….the threat is most likely a hoax. A search operation is almost completed and nothing found. The school was yet to open in the morning, so no large-scale evacuation or anything was required,” he assured.

The police are investigating the matter and the identity of the sender of the email is yet to be found.

A similar incident had happened days ago at the Delhi Public School (DPS) located in south-east Delhi’s Mathura Road, in which the authorities were prompted to evacuate students and other people, after receiving a bomb threat. No explosives were found in that incident which had happened on April 26.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON