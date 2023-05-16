Delhi school gets bomb threat mail, search operation on
No large-scale evacuation efforts were needed in the incident since the school was yet to open for Tuesday.
A school in south Delhi’s Pushp Vihar locality received a bomb threat email on Tuesday morning, police said. The police suspect the threat, which came via an email around 6:45 am, to be a hoax as the ongoing search operation is close to completion, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), South, Chandan Choudhary, told HT.
He said that no large-scale evacuation efforts were needed in the incident since the school was yet to open. “The school is Amrita School in Pushp Vihar….the threat is most likely a hoax. A search operation is almost completed and nothing found. The school was yet to open in the morning, so no large-scale evacuation or anything was required,” he assured.
The police are investigating the matter and the identity of the sender of the email is yet to be found.
A similar incident had happened days ago at the Delhi Public School (DPS) located in south-east Delhi’s Mathura Road, in which the authorities were prompted to evacuate students and other people, after receiving a bomb threat. No explosives were found in that incident which had happened on April 26.