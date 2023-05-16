Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi school gets bomb threat mail, search operation on

Delhi school gets bomb threat mail, search operation on

ByNisha Anand
May 16, 2023 10:06 AM IST

No large-scale evacuation efforts were needed in the incident since the school was yet to open for Tuesday.

A school in south Delhi’s Pushp Vihar locality received a bomb threat email on Tuesday morning, police said. The police suspect the threat, which came via an email around 6:45 am, to be a hoax as the ongoing search operation is close to completion, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), South, Chandan Choudhary, told HT.

The police are investigating the matter and the identity of the sender of the email is yet to be found.(ANI/Representative image)

He said that no large-scale evacuation efforts were needed in the incident since the school was yet to open. “The school is Amrita School in Pushp Vihar….the threat is most likely a hoax. A search operation is almost completed and nothing found. The school was yet to open in the morning, so no large-scale evacuation or anything was required,” he assured.

The police are investigating the matter and the identity of the sender of the email is yet to be found.

A similar incident had happened days ago at the Delhi Public School (DPS) located in south-east Delhi’s Mathura Road, in which the authorities were prompted to evacuate students and other people, after receiving a bomb threat. No explosives were found in that incident which had happened on April 26.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nisha Anand

Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music....view detail

Topics
bomb threat delhi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP