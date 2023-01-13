Book accused for murder, suspend PCR staff: MHA to Delhi cops on Sultanpuri case

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to book the suspects in the death of a 20-year-old woman in a gruesome accident on January 1 for murder, officials aware of the development said on Thursday.

The ministry also directed the police to suspend personnel deployed in the police control room (PCR) vans that were patrolling the area for allegedly responding late to several distress calls made by witnesses of the accident.

Anjali Kumari, 20, was hit by a Maruti Baleno on January 1 when she was returning home on her scooter. Kumari’s leg got stuck in the underside of the car, and she was dragged for nearly three hours on a stretch of over 14 kilometres. According to the post-mortem report, Kumari suffered at least 40 grievous wounds. Her skull was fractured and some brain matter was missing, her ribs were exposed from the back, and she suffered deep-cut wounds on both arms and forehead, the autopsy report showed.

The police arrested a total of seven suspects. Five of them were nabbed on January 1 itself. Two more suspects who were arrested later were booked for destruction of evidence. Following MHA directions, the police will add charges under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code to the FIR. However, how many of the seven will face murder charges will be decided after the police files a charge sheet.

MHA ordered an inquiry into the matter, and also into the alleged police lapses by special commissioner of police Shalini Singh. According to reports, the MHA directions were issued on the basis of her report. However, the officer could not be contacted for a response.

The officials added that MHA has also directed the Delhi Police to review the merger of police control room (PCR) vans with the police stations. It added that the patrolling vans should be made independent of the district police control. Until August 2021 PCR vans, which are the first responders to distress calls, worked under the separate PCR (unit), and were not involved in law and order duties.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said they have not received any letter or notification. “Any comment can be made only after getting the letter,” the spokesperson said.

A MHA official, who asked not to be named, said, “Delhi Police have been asked to file a case under 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The PCR personnel will be suspended immediately and a time bound inquiry on disciplinary action will be done against them. Police will also have to make arrangements in areas which are not properly lit or have fewer pickets or inadequate deployment of officers. Police have been told to expedite investigation and trial against the five accused.”

The police investigation showed how despite multiple distress calls, PCR vans reacted late. This allowed the four men, who were present in the car, to drive with Anjali’s body stuck underneath the vehicle for nearly three hours. Multiple CCTV video clips from the stretch also showed PCR vans on the stretch where the four accused were dragging Anjali’s body underneath their car.

Police have told a Delhi court that four men, who were in the car, knew that Anjali was trapped under the car but continued to drive it. Police identified the four as -- Amit Khanna(25), who works with a credit card firm in Uttam Nagar, Krishan (27) who works at the Spanish Culture Centre in Connaught Place, Mithun Kumar(26), a hair dresser in Naraina, and Manoj Mittal(27) who works at a ration shop in Sultanpuri. Another person Deepak Khanna(26), a Gramin sewa driver, was arrested along with the four but it was later revealed that the was not present in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Ashutosh(32), the owner of the car, and Ankush Khanna(30), who gave it Amit for a joyride on the night of December 31, were arrested for helping the four men in destroying evidence.

Initially, the five accused who were arrested on January 1 were booked on charges of causing death due to negligence (section 304-A) and rash driving (section 279). Police later added section 304(culpable homicide amounting to murder) to the FIR.