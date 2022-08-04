Bus hits scooter in Delhi’s Dwarka, one killed, one hurt

A 33-year-old man was killed and his brother severely injured after their scooter was hit by a DTC cluster bus on Wednesday morning in Dwarka, police said.

DCP (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan identified the deceased man as Pankaj Singh and the injured as Abhinay, both residents of Baproha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that the incident took place on Wednesday morning when Singh and his brother were riding the scooter and were hit by a cluster bus at Dwarka Mor, police said. “Around 10.26am, we received information regarding an accident near Dwarka Mor in which two persons on a scooter were hit by a cluster bus,” the DCP said.

Singh was found dead on the spot and Abhinay was shifted to hospital for treatment. Police said the driver of the cluster bus abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled.

A case has been registered under sections of rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is underway to nab the driver of the offending vehicle, police said. “CCTV cameras are being checked to identify the offender and establish the exact sequence of the accident,” the officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}