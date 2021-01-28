Bypolls to 5 municipal wards in Delhi to be held on Feb 28
New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The bye-elections to fill vacancies in five municipal wards in the national capital will be held on February 28 with all COVID-19 safety precautions, the State Election Commission of Delhi said on Wednesday.
The bypolls will be held for two wards under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and three under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), the election body said in a statement.
The wards are: Ward No. 32N, (Rohini-C); Ward No. 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North) in north Delhi and Ward No. 02-E (Trilokpuri); Ward No. 08-E (Kalyanpuri) and Ward No. 41-E (Chauhan Bangar) in east Delhi, it said.
The bypolls will be held on February 28 from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM, the SEC said, adding that the last date of filing nominations is February 8.
The model code of conduct shall be in force in the above five wards and shall continue to be in force till the completion of the election. The Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 is also being enforced and candidates are requested to strictly abide by it.
As per the broad guidelines to be followed during the bye-elections in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, every person shall wear a face mask during every election-related activity, according to the statement.
At the entry of halls, rooms, premises used for election purpose, thermal scanning of all persons shall be carried out and sanitiser shall be made available.
Social distancing shall be maintained as per the extant COVID-19 guidelines of the state government and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the statement said.
DEOs shall ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election, it added.
The latest published electoral roll by the chief electoral officer of Delhi shall be used for the purpose of these bye-elections, the statement said.
The ceiling on election expenditure to be incurred by a candidate for the bye-election to a ward is fixed at ₹7 lakh, it said.
Delhi has 272 wards. While the NDMC and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation have 104 municipal wards each, the EDMC has 64 wards.
The BJP has been controlling all three corporations since 2012.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Confusion led to chaos at Ghazipur, says farmer leader
- Sunil Choudhary, a farmer from Noida, said he was present near the MCD toll booth on the NH-24 service lane when some farmers began the tractor rally around 9.30am, much before the scheduled time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bypolls to 5 municipal wards in Delhi to be held on Feb 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: A South Extension survivor
- A modest establishment that has outlived a great number of landmarks in the area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination turnout dips to 80.8% after 91% got Covid jabs on Monday
- An out-of-schedule vaccination drive was conducted on Wednesday in Delhi to make up for Republic Day holiday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nationwide public meets, fast on Jan 30: Protesters
- At the press conference, the leaders also questioned why the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (Punjab) was allowed to set up a fresh stage on the police side of the barricades.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Property worth crores destroyed, still gauging damage, say officials
- Public Works Department (PWD) officials said the damage estimation process began almost immediately, but estimates peg it at nearly ₹1 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP spars with BJP over violent twist to farm rally
- The BJP said wifi connections provided by aap were used by ‘miscreants’ to spread misinformation on social media.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two cops with head injuries still in ICU
- One of the police personnel admitted to Lok Nayak hospital’s ICU continues to be in “critical” condition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barricades gone at ITO but police deployment continues at the busy junction
- The DCP said so far only one FIR has been registered in central district at the IP Estate police station for rioting, damage to public property and other relevant sections.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops register 25 cases after violence on Republic Day
- Trouble began on Tuesday after a section of protesters deviated from the routes agreed upon with the Delhi Police and began their tractor rally before scheduled time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No one will be spared: Top cop
- Shrivastava said that the police, on January 25, had an inkling that some “aggressive and militant people” taking control of the stage and giving provocative speeches at the protest sites.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Singhu protest site, a battle of two factions
- Tuesday’s violence was the topic of discussion among most farmers at the venue, and the only subject of speeches delivered by their leaders from stages set up at the site.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A wall of security around Red Fort as dust of violence settles
- The Red Fort was at the heart of the violence as farmers deviated from their tractor rally routes, barged into the monument, damaged property, and hoisted flags on the ramparts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Violence at tractor rally: Actor Deep Sidhu, gangster Sidhana named in FIR
- Farmers’ union representatives also chose to distance themselves from actor Deep Sidhu and his participation in Tuesday afternoon’s violence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Infiltrators defamed our stir: Farmers at Tikri site
- On Tuesday, a group of farmers who started the tractor march from the Tikri border broke police barricades to veer away from the agreed-upon route between the farm unions and Delhi Police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox