Cabbie among three held for robbing people

  • The victim told police that he was waiting for a bus to Khanpur from Kashmere Gate ISBT when a suspect offered to drop him at his destination for Rs50.
The victim was waiting for a bus to Khanpur from Kashmere Gate ISBT when a suspect offered to drop him. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 03:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Three persons, including a cab driver, were arrested for allegedly robbing people on the pretext of providing cheap rides. Police said the racket came to light after a resident of Sangam Vihar was robbed by the suspects. The victim told police that he was waiting for a bus to Khanpur from Kashmere Gate ISBT when a suspect offered to drop him at his destination for Rs50.

Two others later entered the car and they took the vehicle to near Geeta Colony flyover, where the victim was allegedly robbed of 3,000, gold ring and phone. He was later dumped on the ring road. Police traced the suspects after they identified the last four digits of the vehicle. 

Story Saved
