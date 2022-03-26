Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Cabinet nod sought for 4.5k cr NDLS revamp
delhi news

Cabinet nod sought for 4.5k cr NDLS revamp

The redevelopment of the country’s biggest railway station, which handles 450,000 passengers a day, involves the creation of state-of-the-art amenities for passengers, commercial spaces, a multilevel car park, banquets, a school, a hospital in partnership with the private sector.
The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), the implementing agency of the project, is expected to invite developers to participate in the bidding process of the project. (Representational image)
Updated on Mar 26, 2022 04:40 AM IST
ByNeha Tripathi, New Delhi

A proposal for the approval of around 4,500 crore for the New Delhi Railway Station revamp was sent to the Union cabinet in the first week of this month, officials aware of the matter said.

The redevelopment of the country’s biggest railway station, which handles 450,000 passengers a day, involves the creation of state-of-the-art amenities for passengers, commercial spaces, a multilevel car park, banquets, a school, a hospital in partnership with the private sector. The station handles around 160-170 million passengers annually.

A railway official said they hope to make a profit of around 15-20 crore from the commercial spaces. “The redevelopment will be harmonious with the surrounding development,” the official said. “It will create new space for the public [and] smooth and congestion-free connectivity [between] the station and [other]... areas. The architecture of the proposed [redeveloped] station [will be] relatable to...the Indian culture.”

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), the implementing agency of the project, is expected to invite developers to participate in the bidding process of the project.

RELATED STORIES

Officials said the work on the redevelopment project will begin as soon as the final approvals are received.

“With an aim to brief the developers, RLDA conducted a stakeholder engagement meeting with nine qualified, global and national companies this month. These included Arabian Construction Company, Adani Railways Transport Limited, Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited, GMR Highways Limited, Omaxe Limited and Elpis Ventures Private Limited, BIF IV India Infrastructure Holding,” said a second official.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi railway station
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP