Cameras at fuel points to check PUC violation in Delhi

The Delhi transport department has decided to install cameras at 25 fuel stations across the Capital to penalise vehicle owners who have not renewed their pollution under control (PUC) certificates, officials aware of the proposal said. This project, they said, is in continuation of a pilot project launched at two fuel stations, in which special cameras have been linked with the mParivahan software to check a vehicle’s PUC status. On September 28, HT had reported that the transport department’s pilot project at fuel stations in Model Town and Gulabi Bagh had helped track 300-400 vehicles every day. (HT Photo)

The project to check a vehicle’s PUC status is based on automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology, officials said.

Transport commissioner Ashish Kundra said: “The automatic detection of non-PUC compliant vehicles had started in September at two fuel stations, which has had an encouraging outcome. Vehicle owners are getting encouraged to get their vehicles tested for PUC. We are soon going to start the automatic PUC detection at 25 fuel stations in different parts of the Capital.”

As part of the project, around 3,500 vehicles which were found without PUC certificates have been sent challans, officials said.

Kundra said in the next phase, the transport department will convene a meeting with petroleum dealers to encourage them to get the facility installed at fuel stations which have PUC centres, so that vehicle owners are encouraged to keep their vehicles pollution compliant.

Ajay Bansal, president of the All India Petroleum Dealers Association, said, “The move will lead to higher compliance with PUC norms. It is more effective than manual on-the-ground checking of PUC certificates… Petroleum dealers welcome the move... It will create awareness among people about vehicular pollution and encourage them to keep a valid PUC certificate.”

Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), said, “Strict monitoring of emissions from vehicles on the road is necessary because the vehicles are among the top contributors to Delhi’s poor air quality. The government should also ensure that 100% compliance with basic PUC norms also requires credible and properly conducted PUC tests.”

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot did not respond to requests for comment.

Delhi has 966 PUC checking centres, where the tailpipe emission standards of the vehicles can be checked by paying a nominal fee. According to transport department data, around 1,700,000 active vehicles in the Capital do not have a valid PUC.

Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act makes it mandatory for vehicles to have PUC certificates. The owner of a vehicle plying without a valid PUC certificate is liable to be prosecuted and may be imprisoned for up to three months or fined up to ₹10,000, or both.

However, HT in an investigation published on October 20found that four out of five PUC centres did not conduct the necessary checks mandated by the Delhi transport department, and many unfit vehicles were passing the test, highlighting gaps in the regulation of PUC centres.

