Cameras to be at fuel pumps to check PUC violations in Delhi. How will it work?

The Delhi government is planning to implement a digital scanning solution at fuel pumps, where cameras will scan vehicle license plates to check for Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) validity. Delhi to implement digital solution for PUCC verification at fuel pumps. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has issued a tender, inviting bids for digital solutions to verify PUCC validity of vehicles at fuel pumps. The project is estimated to cost ₹6 crore.

An official said, “The bidder must possess the capability to deliver a digital solution aimed at mitigating pollution within the city of Delhi. This involves implementing an application that integrates with existing cameras situated at petrol pumps.”

How will digital scanning of PUCC work?

• The system will scan the license plates of vehicles upon arrival at a petrol pump.

• The selected company will integrate the digital solution with the echallan.parivahan.gov.in portal.

• If a vehicle's Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) is expired, the petrol pump attendant will notify the owner to renew it.

• Additionally, the vehicle owner will receive renewal reminders via a screen installed at the petrol pump.

• After three hours, the system will recheck the PUCC status and generate a challan on echallan.parivahan.gov.in if it remains expired.

The DTIDC has outlined plans for a project that will enable the verification of PUCC by cross-referencing vehicle registration details from a designated database.

If a petrol pump lacks a camera, the selected firm must cover the cost of installation, including any necessary upgrades. The project aims to initially cover up to 500 petrol pumps, with potential expansion based on funding availability. Moreover, the digital solution will be integrated into existing CCTV cameras at 100 petrol pumps to enhance monitoring capabilities.

Last year, the transport department data had revealed that there were around 22 lakh vehicles in Delhi without a valid PUCC and out of them, 19 lakh were two-wheelers.