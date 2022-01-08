Can I walk my pet? Can I hail an e-rickshaw? Qs on Delhi weekend curfew answered

Delhi is under a 55-hour-long weekend curfew, which has been imposed by the Delhi government to check the surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. It started at 10pm on Friday and will remain in place till 5am on Monday.

The curfew and other restrictions were announced by the DDMA as Delhi’s positivity rate went past 15 per cent and the number of daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 15,000-mark. On Friday, Covid-19 cases went beyond 17,000 and positivity mounted to 17.73 per cent.

The positivity rate was below 1 per cent on December 28.

While all the non-essential services have been banned, certain exemptions have been given to people who are associated with emergency services, to patients availing medical services, those going for Covid test or vaccination and students appearing for exams.

What is a weekend curfew?

These are the restrictions imposed by competent authorities to stop people coming out for non-essential work since Covid-19 cases are increasing at a rapid pace in the national capital.

Since weekends are the time when people go out with families, these measures have been implemented to check overcrowding. Malls and shopping centres have reported 25 per cent drop due to these restrictions, industry body SCAI said in a report.

The weekend curfew started on January 7 (10pm) and will be in place till 5 am on January 10. An existing night curfew is already in place in Delhi from 10pm to 5am.

What if I don’t follow the orders?

In case people are found violating the instructions, they shall be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 88 of Indian Penal Code and other applicable laws.

Will e-passes be needed, or will identity cards work?

Government officials, healthcare and frontline workers, diplomats and journalists will need to produce identity cards; those providing essential services will need to produce e-passes upon request.

What if I need to travel outside Delhi? Can I travel on an inter-state bus?

Yes, movement of inter-state buses is allowed. However, you will need an e-pass or valid ticket to travel to the ISBT you are riding your bus from.

Can I hail an auto-rickshaw, e-rickshaw or cycle rickshaw?

You can, if you are commuting in an auto-rickshaw, e-rickshaw or cycle rickshaw for essential services or are going to get vaccinated against Covid-19 (with an e-pass), or for medical treatment. However, if you are stopped while travelling for reasons other than this, you will be prosecuted.

Can I get a ride on app-based cab aggregator?

You can, if you are travelling for an essential service or travel, or have arrived in the city via train, flight etc. In that case, you need to have a valid identity card, and e-pass or travel ticket.

Can I go to a shopping mall/cinema hall/theatre/gym/restaurant over the weekend?

No. Cinemas, theatres, gyms and spas are shut on all days until further orders. Shops located inside shopping malls are operating on an odd-even basis (10am-8pm) and dine-in services at restaurants and bars is capped at 50% seating capacity on weekdays. These will, however, be shut during the weekend curfew. Only takeaways and deliveries will be allowed during this period.

Can I walk my pet during the curfew?

Yes, if it is extremely urgent, but only within your residential colony. You may be questioned, though.