Weekend curfew in Delhi: DDMA to meet again to discuss further restrictions

National capital Delhi is under a weekend curfew, which started on Friday evening, due to a huge spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. It is among the several curbs announced by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) after recent meeting.

Watch: New curbs including weekend curfew in Delhi as Covid cases rise

And now, news agency PTI reported that another DDMA meeting is expected to take place on Monday to discuss further restrictions, including 'total curfew', under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The agenda of the meeting include review of the Covid-19 situation and preparation in the wake of rising Omicron cases in Delhi, discussion on implementation of GRAP (Level 4 Red), and review of vaccination programme, PTI reported citing from a notice listing the official agenda of the meeting.

Also Read | Can I walk my pet? Qs on Delhi weekend curfew answered

According to GRAP, Red Alert is the topmost level of restrictions, which includes total curfew, closure of all non-essential shops, Metro trains, government offices, except those dealing with essential services.

The Red Alert is sounded under GRAP when Covid-19 positivity goes beyond five per cent and stays above it for two consecutive days.

Delhi on Friday recorded 17,335 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8, and nine deaths, while the positivity rate mounted to 17.73 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

This is a significant rise from Thursday when the city recorded 15,097 new cases at a positivity rate of 15.34 per cent.

The positivity rate was below 1 per cent on December 28.

Meanwhile, under the 10pm to 5am weekend curfew, all non-essential activities are prohibited. But people coming from or going to airports, railway stations or bus terminals will be allowed travel with valid tickets, as will those who work for services such as grocery shops, internet service providers, banks and petrol pumps. Delivery of food and online shopping deliveries will be allowed, and people can attend weddings, which will need to have at most 20 attendees, by showing an invitation card.

In the current set of restrictions, the DDMA has allowed 100 per cent seating capacity in the buses and Metro trains. Standing passengers, however, are not allowed.