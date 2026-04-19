CAQM orders closure of 9 factories after inspections across NCR

New Delhi: The squads covered construction and demolition (C&D) sites, industrial units and diesel generator (DG) sets.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reviewed enforcement actions and compliance status across the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday, according to an official press release.

During the 129th meeting of its enforcement task force (ETF), CAQM said that flying squads conducted 162 inspections from March 27 to April 10. The squads covered construction and demolition (C&D) sites, industrial units and diesel generator (DG) sets. The inspections identified 64 violations, including 14 at C&D sites, eight in the industrial sector and 42 linked to DG sets, according to the communique.

“The task force highlighted the need for focused enforcement in priority sectors, particularly DG sets, C&D activities, industrial emissions and road dust management,” the CAQM stated.

Based on the findings, authorities proposed the closure of nine units, sealing of 18 DG sets, issuance of 11 show cause notices and environmental compensation in six cases. The task force also noted that 46 enforcement actions, including closures and notices, were issued since the previous meeting held on April 2.

The ETF reviewed special drives such as road dust mitigation inspections in Gurugram, where 126 violations were reported, officials said.

Officials also noted that over 26,800 inspections have been conducted across NCR so far.