CAQM removes Grap 3 curbs as air quality picks up in Delhi

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday lifted the restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in National Capital Region (NCR), citing an improvement in the air quality. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 339 (“very poor”) on Sunday, down from Saturday’s 378 (“very poor”). People at Lodhi Garden on Sunday afternoon. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The commission had invoked the Grap Stage 3 measures in the Capital on Friday, when the 24-hour AQI reading was at 371 (“very poor”). The deterioration last week was attributed to a combination of dense fog, low atmospheric mixing height, weak winds, and unfavourable meteorological conditions, which trapped pollutants closer to the surface, scientists said.

The latest order to revoke Grap Stage 3 means removing the ban on private construction and demolition activities, optional hybrid classes for schools up to Class 5, and no restrictions on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, as well as non-essential BS-IV diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs).

Calling Stage 3 measures “disruptive in nature”, CAQM said the decision was taken based on forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). “Owing to favourable meteorological conditions and better wind speed, the AQI of Delhi has been continuously improving and has been recorded as 339 at 4pm and 335 at 5pm. The trend/forecast indicates the AQI levels to further go down,” CAQM said in a statement.

Forecast suggests that the AQI is likely to be in the “poor” range with a reading below 300 in the coming days.

Further, CAQM maintained that measures under stages 1 and 2 will remain in place, urging the agencies in the region to ensure action on the ground.