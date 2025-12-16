Search
Tue, Dec 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

CAQM vehicular pollution panel holds first meeting

ByJasjeev Gandhiok, New Delhi
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 03:50 am IST

Officials present at the meeting said it was largely exploratory in nature, aimed at setting the agenda for more focused, solution-oriented deliberations in the weeks ahead.

An expert panel constituted by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to frame a long-term roadmap for curbing vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR held its first-ever meeting on Monday, with members holding wide-ranging discussions on how different vehicle segments contribute to pollution, who is most exposed to emissions, and whether the region is prepared for a large-scale transition to electric mobility, officials aware of the matter said on Monday.

The committee was constituted on December 12 amid sustained concern over the role of transport emissions in Delhi’s air quality crisis (Sunil Ghosh / HT)
The committee was constituted on December 12 amid sustained concern over the role of transport emissions in Delhi’s air quality crisis (Sunil Ghosh / HT)

Officials present at the meeting said it was largely exploratory in nature, aimed at setting the agenda for more focused, solution-oriented deliberations in the weeks ahead. The next meeting of the panel has been scheduled for December 18, and members have been asked to submit detailed suggestions and practical recommendations before then, the people cited above said.

The expert committee was constituted on December 12 amid sustained concern over the role of transport emissions in Delhi’s air quality crisis.

“The first meeting of the expert committee … was held today under the chairmanship of prof Ashok Jhunjhunwala and co-chaired by Dr (Prof) Randeep Guleria. The meeting focused on broad discussions on key issues related to vehicular emission sources in Delhi-NCR,” CAQM said in a statement on Monday.

According to officials, Monday’s meeting sought to identify key problem areas that require deeper analysis before concrete policy proposals are finalised.

Among the issues deliberated were assessments of segment-wise vehicular emission contributions, exposure risks for different population groups, the current level of readiness for electric vehicles, and gaps in charging and supporting infrastructure. Officials said members also discussed whether existing data sufficiently captures the real-world pollution load from older and high-usage vehicles, including commercial fleets.

Vehicular emissions remain a major and consistent contributor to Delhi’s pollution, unlike seasonal sources such as stubble burning. Emission inventory studies over the past decade highlight the scale of the challenge. A 2015 IIT-Kanpur study estimated that the transport sector contributed around 20% of year-old PM2.5 pollution in the Capital, while later studies by TERI-ARAI and SAFAR in 2018 placed the contribution much higher, at 39% and 41%, respectively.

Officials said the committee will now work towards translating these broad discussions into firm policy recommendations. “The committee will place concrete, actionable recommendations for reducing vehicular emissions in the forthcoming meetings,” CAQM said.

The panel comprises experts and officials from Niti Aayog, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, the Centre for Science and Environment, the International Council on Clean Transportation, the ministry of road transport and highways, TERI and CAQM.

Recently, CAQM approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of its August 12 direction that barred coercive action against owners of 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles in Delhi, arguing that relief should not extend to BS-III and older vehicles, which continue to contribute disproportionately to emissions.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / CAQM vehicular pollution panel holds first meeting
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

An expert panel convened by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) met to address vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR, focusing on emission sources, population exposure, and electric vehicle readiness. The committee aims to develop actionable recommendations by the next meeting on December 18, amid concerns over transport emissions contributing significantly to air quality issues in the region.