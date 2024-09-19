Car rams SUV mid-stunt at Gurugram Sector 29 parking lot, four booked

Four people were booked on Wednesday night for allegedly assaulting and injuring a city resident in a fight that broke out when the accused, who were reportedly performing stunts in their Baleno car at a parking lot in Sector 29, rammed the Fortuner car of the victim, police said. Two policemen on patrol rushed to the spot but the accused fled as the cops wanted to save the victim first. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place around 11.20pm on September 14. The complainant suffered cuts and bruises upon being physically assaulted and hit with broken bricks, police said.

A senior police officer, quoting the victim’s complaint, said that after ramming the vehicle, the four occupants exited the vehicle and the complainant scolded them for the damage. “Soon, it changed into a heated argument. At this point, two of the suspects, including the car driver, who were in a completely inebriated state, caught hold of the victim and assaulted him. They also hurled abuses. Rest of the two associates also joined in assaulting the victim,” the officer said, quoting Yadav’s complaint.

Police said an FIR was filed under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 281 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 3(5) (common intention), 324(4) (damage to the amount of ₹20,000 and more but less than ₹1 lakh) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the DLF Police Station.

The complainant, 35-year-old Paras Yadav, a resident of Nathupur in DLF Phase-3, attended a party in Sector 29 and was attempting to exit when the four accused were blocking his way. They were allegedly performing tyre burnouts — where a stationary car is revved up to produce smoke from the tyres — and drifts — a driving technique where the driver intentionally oversteers, with loss of traction.

Yadav waited for them to move, but the driver of the Baleno allegedly lost control and rammed the Fortuner, police said.

“As it was Saturday night, multiple patrolling vehicles and police teams were in the area. Two personnel in an emergency response vehicle were crossing through when they spotted the incident and ran towards Yadav to rescue him. However, the suspects managed to escape as the policemen were primarily focused on rescuing Yadav first,” the officer cited above said.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the personnel at the spot noted the registration number of the car. “The FIR was registered on Wednesday after the victim submitted a complaint. We will soon trace the suspects to take legal action against them,” he said.