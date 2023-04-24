Case filed after stray dog beaten to death by group of people in Delhi, DCW chief condemns incident

A stray dog was beaten to death in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Sunday. A police case was registered after an animal welfare activist lodged a complaint with the Karol Bagh Police Station. The shocking incident was captured on camera, which shows unidentified individuals attacking the dog with sticks. Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal also condemned the incident, demanding stringent action against the perpetrators.(Representative image)

A senior official stated that an enquiry uncovered that the dog had previously attacked and bitten multiple local residents.

Hindustan Times has chosen not to share the video because of its graphic and disturbing content.

“On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under sections 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 11 (1) (L) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” said the deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Kumar Jain, adding that th efforts to identify and arrest the accused people are underway.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal condemned the incident, demanding stringent action against the perpetrators.

"In Delhi's Karol Bagh area, a voiceless animal was mercilessly beaten to death with sticks. My heart broke when I saw this video. Who is human, who is an animal? @DelhiPolice strict action should be taken against these brutal people," Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi, sharing the video with a ‘disturbing content’ warning label.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON