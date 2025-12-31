Case filed after teen falls to death at Delhi’s Model Town mall

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has registered a case of death by negligence in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy who fell over 60 feet from the skylight of a derelict shopping mall in Model Town on Sunday evening while allegedly filming social media content with his classmates. The boy was allegedly filming social media content with friends at the long-shuttered North Gate Mall. (HT)

Senior police officers aware of the matter said notices will soon be issued to the mall authorities, directing them to join the investigation. The probe will examine whether there was any negligence in the installation and maintenance of the plastic skylight shed, unrestricted access to the rooftop, and compliance with safety norms.

“We will be issuing notices to the mall owners and other members of the management for joining our investigation. Their role will be examined. The exact sequence of events leading to the boy’s death is also being probed. The case of negligence under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against known persons,” said Bhisham Singh, deputy commissioner of police (northwest).

The victim, identified as Kavin Kumar, was a Class 11 student at a private school in Ashok Vihar. Police said he had gone to the long-shuttered North Gate Mall with three friends to spend time and create videos.

Investigators said Kavin climbed onto a fibreglass shed installed as a gallery cover between shops inside the mall. The shed gave way, causing him to plunge more than 60 feet to the ground below.

He suffered critical injuries and was rushed to Pentamed Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The incident was reported to Model Town police station at 5.51pm on Sunday, police said.

Police officials said the investigation is ongoing, and statements of those present at the spot are being recorded to reconstruct the sequence of events.