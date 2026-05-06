Casteist abuse escalated events that led to Holi murder in Delhi's Uttam Nagar: Police

Caste-based abuse escalated the chain of events that ended in the murder of 26-year-old Tarun Butolia during Holi celebrations in March, the Delhi Police said in their charge sheet filed earlier this week.

Heavy deployment of security officials seen during Hanuman Jayanti procession at Uttam Nagar in New Delhi.( Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

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The police have named 18 persons as accused in Tarun’s murder case and also accused them of being involved in an unlawful assembly. Two minors have also been booked as “aides” in the murder and a preliminary inquiry report (PIR) has been filed, police said.

The charge sheet, a copy of which was accessed by HT, has been filed under sections of murder, mob lynching, voluntarily causing hurt, attempted murder, unlawful assembly, and house trespass of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and sections 3(1)(r), 3(1(s), 3(2)(v) and 3(2)(va) of the SC/ST Prevention of Attrocities Act, 1989.

Police chargesheet weeks after murder on Holi in Delhi's Uttam Nagar. (HT GFX)

What happened on Holi?

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{{^usCountry}} On March 4, a minor from Butolia’s family was playing Holi when a coloured water balloon fell on a woman (neighbour) from a different community. Police said the dispute started when water splashed on her clothes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On March 4, a minor from Butolia’s family was playing Holi when a coloured water balloon fell on a woman (neighbour) from a different community. Police said the dispute started when water splashed on her clothes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The charge sheet states that at first, a call was received about a quarrel between neighbours. Later, Tarun sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to the hospital, where he died. Based on the girl’s and her family’s statements, the charge sheet states that the dispute started after the accused hurled casteist slurs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The charge sheet states that at first, a call was received about a quarrel between neighbours. Later, Tarun sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to the hospital, where he died. Based on the girl’s and her family’s statements, the charge sheet states that the dispute started after the accused hurled casteist slurs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “During the course of the incident, the accused persons allegedly used caste-related abusive and derogatory words against the complainant party, knowing fully well they belong to the SC community. “...(slurs) How dare you splash water on me…I am calling my entire family. They will pick you up and rape you….” reads a recording transcribed into a quote in the charge sheet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During the course of the incident, the accused persons allegedly used caste-related abusive and derogatory words against the complainant party, knowing fully well they belong to the SC community. “...(slurs) How dare you splash water on me…I am calling my entire family. They will pick you up and rape you….” reads a recording transcribed into a quote in the charge sheet. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Uttam Nagar Holi murder: MCD razes suspect’s under-construction house in Delhi in ‘routine drive’

The charge sheet is more than 500 pages long and names 18 adults, including three women. Police separately filed a PIR against two minors who are in a juvenile detention centre.

Police said the main evidence is the elaborate statements of Butolia’s parents, grandparents, siblings and other family members, along with locals.

How casteist slurs ecalated into murder

More than 20 witnesses have been named in the charge sheet. The complaint was “modified” thrice as updated versions were taken over the course of four days, they said.

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“The complainant in her complaint dated 04.03.2026, in her subsequent complaints dated 07.03.2026 and 08.03.2026 has stated that the accused persons along with their associates gathered at the spot and started quarrelling with the complainant party. …” reads the charge sheet.

Police said that after casteist slurs were hurled by the woman, her family gathered and fought with Butolia’s family. At night, when Butolia returned home, he was attacked with weapons and killed by the accused, they said.

The charge sheet mentions that Tarun had gone for a Holi party and was called home as the members were fighting. As he reached home, he was attacked with sticks, bats and rods, said the police. The police mentioned in the charge sheet that Butolia’s family members tried to lock themselves inside their house, but the accused broke into their house and attacked them.

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Butolia was later rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The incident led to communal tensions in the area, with locals and protesters from right-wing organisations torching vehicles belonging to the accused family, vandalising their house and breaking windows. No action has been taken against the protesters.

Also Read: MCD resumes Uttam Nagar demolitions; says not linked to Holi murder case

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “We have stated in our report that the accused resorted to rioting like situation after a water balloon was accidentally thrown on a woman.”

Police said the families often fought over parking and garbage-related issues.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jignasa Sinha Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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