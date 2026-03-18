Uttam Nagar Eid news LIVE: After ‘khoon ki holi’ threat to residents, Delhi HC to hear plea seeking security

The plea was filed by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR). It was mentioned by senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishna before a bench of chief justice DK Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia.

‘Khoon ki holi’ threat

Speaking to HT on Tuesday, Jameel Ahmad, 55, who owns Miya Ji restaurant, said his family has been living in Uttam Nagar for over 50 years. He said they now fear facing consequences for actions they were not part of.

He described the matter as an old dispute between two families and said some leaders have warned of playing 'khoon ki Holi’, suggesting a bloodbath.

“I have three children and seven grandchildren. We are all scared because we have seen leaders say they will play ‘khoon Ki Holi’. We have nowhere to go,” the earlier HT report quoted Ahmad as saying.

Muslim residents plan to leave for Eid over ‘threats’

Several Muslim families living in Uttam Nagar’s Hastsal village, who HT spoke to on Tuesday, said they were planning to leave the locality until the situation normalises, ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival this weekend.

They said that communal tensions and threats made by religious groups over the murder of a 26-year-old man in a fight between two families from different communities on the festival of Holi have left them fearful.

Uttam Nagar incident

The tension began after a dispute between two families on March 4. An 11-year-old girl had thrown a water balloon from her terrace, which struck a Muslim woman.

The argument soon turned into a physical fight, leaving eight people injured. A 26-year-old man, Tarun Kumar, later died from his injuries the next day. An FIR was filed under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).