Uttam Nagar Eid news LIVE: After ‘khoon ki holi’ threat to residents, Delhi HC to hear plea seeking security
Uttam Nagar Eid news LIVE: The plea comes after fears of possible violence raised by members of the Muslim community after the killing of a 26-year-old man during Holi, especially with Eid approaching.
- 14 Mins agoResidents ask ‘What have we done?’
- 32 Mins agoMuslim residents plan to leave for Eid over ‘threats’
- 37 Mins agoWhat CM Rekha Gupta said on Uttam Nagar incident
- 51 Mins agoWhat happened on March 4 that led to the tensions?
- 59 Mins agoSecurity upped in region amid potential violence threats
- 1 Hr 11 Mins agoCongress MP Jawed writes to Shah over 'threats' to Muslims
- 1 Hr 19 Mins agoWhat MCD told Delhi high court
- 1 Hr 24 Mins agoDelhi Police amid threats of potential violence
- 1 Hr 27 Mins agoAnti-encroachment drive carried out in region, says MCD
- 1 Hr 31 Mins ago‘Khoon ki holi’ threat amid tensions
- 1 Hr 54 Mins agoDelhi HC to hear case for police security
Uttam Nagar Eid news LIVE: The Delhi High Court is set to hear a plea on Wednesday seeking directions to the Delhi Police to step up patrolling and security in the Uttam Nagar area. The plea comes after fears of possible violence raised by members of the Muslim community after the killing of a 26-year-old man during Holi, especially with Eid approaching....Read More
The plea was filed by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR). It was mentioned by senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishna before a bench of chief justice DK Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia.
‘Khoon ki holi’ threat
Speaking to HT on Tuesday, Jameel Ahmad, 55, who owns Miya Ji restaurant, said his family has been living in Uttam Nagar for over 50 years. He said they now fear facing consequences for actions they were not part of.
He described the matter as an old dispute between two families and said some leaders have warned of playing 'khoon ki Holi’, suggesting a bloodbath.
“I have three children and seven grandchildren. We are all scared because we have seen leaders say they will play ‘khoon Ki Holi’. We have nowhere to go,” the earlier HT report quoted Ahmad as saying.
Muslim residents plan to leave for Eid over ‘threats’
Several Muslim families living in Uttam Nagar’s Hastsal village, who HT spoke to on Tuesday, said they were planning to leave the locality until the situation normalises, ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival this weekend.
They said that communal tensions and threats made by religious groups over the murder of a 26-year-old man in a fight between two families from different communities on the festival of Holi have left them fearful.
Uttam Nagar incident
The tension began after a dispute between two families on March 4. An 11-year-old girl had thrown a water balloon from her terrace, which struck a Muslim woman.
The argument soon turned into a physical fight, leaving eight people injured. A 26-year-old man, Tarun Kumar, later died from his injuries the next day. An FIR was filed under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Uttam Nagar Eid news LIVE: Residents ask ‘What have we done?’
Uttam Nagar Eid news LIVE: A local resident of Hastsal Village told HT: “They keep chanting inflammatory slogans outside our houses. We can’t even leave our lane. Police are here but these men come and threaten us every day. Will they not allow us to celebrate Eid? The fight was between two families. What have we done?”
Uttam Nagar tensions LIVE: Muslim residents plan to leave for Eid over ‘threats’
Uttam Nagar tensions LIVE: Several Muslim families living in Uttam Nagar’s Hastsal village, who HT spoke to on Tuesday, said they were planning to leave the locality until the situation normalises, ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival this weekend.
They said that communal tensions and threats made by religious groups over the murder of a 26-year-old man in a fight between two families from different communities on the festival of Holi have left them fearful.
Uttam Nagar tensions LIVE: What CM Rekha Gupta said on Uttam Nagar incident
Uttam Nagar tensions LIVE: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday condemned the killing of a man in a clash in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area on Holi and said Delhi follows a zero-tolerance policy against such "heinous criminal and violent acts".
Gupta said, "The heinous murder of an innocent young man in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, on the sacred festival of Holi is extremely heartbreaking, reprehensible and has shaken the conscience of the entire society."
"Delhi follows a zero-tolerance policy towards such heinous criminal and violent acts. Such brutality will not be tolerated under any circumstances," she said.
Uttam Nagar tensions LIVE: What happened on March 4 that led to the tensions?
Uttam Nagar tensions LIVE: The tension began after a dispute between two families on March 4. An 11-year-old girl had thrown a water balloon from her terrace, which struck a Muslim woman.
The argument soon turned into a physical fight, leaving eight people injured. A 26-year-old man, Tarun Kumar, later died from his injuries the next day. An FIR was filed under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Uttam Nagar tensions LIVE: Security upped in region amid potential violence threats
Uttam Nagar tensions LIVE: While Delhi Police said they are holding meetings with residents and claimed nobody they spoke to shared plans of leaving the area before Eid out of fear, a bunch of hate content linked to Uttam Nagar as well as posts carrying open threats surfaced on social media. These remained unremoved as on Monday.
A senior police officer, speaking anonymously, told HT: “We have barricaded the area and protesters are removed if they try to enter the village or raise communal slogans. As of now, we are verifying these videos. Some of the people in the videos are not from Delhi.”
Uttam Nagar tensions LIVE: Congress MP Jawed writes to Shah over 'threats' to Muslims
Uttam Nagar tensions LIVE: Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and parliamentarians from some other opposition parties on Wednesday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged threats to Muslims in Uttam Nagar and urged him to direct the Delhi Police to act firmly against those "spreading hate".
Jawed's letter comes days after members of several right-wing Hindu organisations on Sunday staged a protest in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar over the killing of a man earlier this month, demanding strict action against those responsible.
Uttam Nagar tensions LIVE: What MCD told Delhi high court
Uttam Nagar tensions LIVE: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that it will not demolish any unauthorised construction in houses belonging to certain individuals allegedly involved in a clash in Uttam Nagar on the day of Holi that left a 26-year-old man dead without issuing prior notice to them.
Uttam Nagar tensions LIVE: Delhi Police amid threats of potential violence
Uttam Nagar tensions LIVE: Delhi Police said they have made adequate arrangements and have also held meetings.
Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), Kushal Pal Singh, appealed to residents to remain in the area and assured of adequate safety arrangements for the festival.
“We have sent more than 22 requests to X and Instagram platform to take down provocative speeches and videos. Meta has already taken down a lot of content. We are also contacting the creators who posted these. Almost all of them are from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states. No local is involved. We have held peace meetings and ensured people from both communities that there will be no violence,” he said.
Uttam Nagar tensions LIVE: Anti-encroachment drive carried out in region, says MCD
Uttam Nagar tensions LIVE: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out an anti-encroachment drive in B-Block in JJ Colony, Hastsal, Uttam Nagar on Saturday, clearing temporary structures outside shops and reclaiming road space meant for pedestrians and vehicles.
Officials said unauthorised thadas (raised platform), stairs and temporary sheds in front of around 70 shops were removed during the operation, freeing nearly 380 metres (about 760 square metres) of public road that had been encroached.
The action is part of an ongoing enforcement campaign across the West Zone.
Uttam Nagar tensions LIVE: ‘Khoon ki holi’ threat amid tensions
Uttam Nagar tensions LIVE: Speaking to HT on Tuesday, Jameel Ahmad, 55, who owns Miya Ji restaurant, said his family has been living in Uttam Nagar for over 50 years. He said they now fear facing consequences for actions they were not part of.
He described the matter as an old dispute between two families and said some leaders have warned of playing 'khoon ki Holi’, suggesting a bloodbath.
“I have three children and seven grandchildren. We are all scared because we have seen leaders say they will play ‘khoon Ki Holi’. We have nowhere to go,” the earlier HT report quoted Ahmad as saying.
Uttam Nagar tensions LIVE: Delhi HC to hear case for police security
Uttam Nagar tensions LIVE: The Delhi high court on Wednesday agreed to hear later in the day a petition seeking directions to the Delhi Police to enhance patrolling and security in the Uttam Nagar area.