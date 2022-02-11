Home / Cities / Delhi News / Caught stealing, domestic help strangles landlady in outer Delhi
Caught stealing, domestic help strangles landlady in outer Delhi

According to the police, the family did not file a case against the help for the crime and even dropped him at a railway station but he returned to the house to steal again. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 05:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Delhi Police have arrested an 18-year-old domestic help for allegedly murdering his 72-year-old landlady upon being caught stealing from the house in outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar on Wednesday.

Police said the suspect, Rohit Dubey, started working in the house just last week and was allegedly caught stealing, following which he was asked to leave.

According to the police, the family did not file a case against the help for the crime and even dropped him at a railway station but he returned to the house to steal again.

He allegedly strangled the victim, Saroj Jain, after she caught him in the act.

Police said they were first informed of the incident by doctors at the Balaji Action Hospital, Paschim Vihar, on Wednesday morning who reported that an elderly woman was brought dead to the hospital by her son, Manish. The family owns an eatery in Multan Nagar.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Parvinder Singh said, “On February 4, Dubey stole 90,000 from the house and hid it. Manish caught him and recovered the money on February 7, but did not file a police complaint.”

Dubey was subsequently dropped off at the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station on Tuesday night but he returned the same night to allegedly try to steal the money once again.

“Saroj Jain was alone at the time. He barged inside after breaking the door lock and stole 20,000 from the house. When the elderly woman resisted, he pushed and strangled her...,” added DCP Singh. Dubey, who also went to the family’s shop to steal more money, was caught by the other employees.

