CCTV footage key evidence in Rohini court shootout: police

New Delhi: The four men allegedly involved in gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi’s murder at Rohini district court complex left a flat in Haiderpur village around 9.30am in their car and took about half an hour to reach the court on Friday, three hours before the gangster was shot dead inside a courtroom, investigation in the sensational shootout case has shown.

Based on the CCTV footage analysis, investigators said on Tuesday that on the three-kilometre route between the flat and the court, the suspects were spotted at four different locations. They added that the footage will be a key evidence in establishing the role of the suspects in the murder.

“The first CCTV footage from gate number 4 of the court complex shows Jagdeep aka Jagga and Rahul alias Nitin -- the two shooters --walking inside the court premises dressed as lawyers, and their associate Umang Yadav, who was also in a lawyer’s dress, entering the court premises in his i-10 car around 10.30am. The fourth suspect, Vinay Yadav, stayed outside as he couldn’t manage a black jacket and trousers,” said one of the officers, asking not to be named.

Footage from the CCTVs after the shootout, in which Gogi and the two shooters were killed, showed Umang visiting a gym in Haiderpur after escaping from the court. HT reported on Monday that the assailants were staying at Umang’s flat in Haiderpur since September 20.

Gogi was shot dead inside courtroom number 207 by Jagga and Rahul. Security personnel gunned the two shooters down when they were trying to escape through the judge’s door. Gogi’s arch rival, Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuriya who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail, has emerged as the prime conspirator in the sensational murder, which the police officers said, capped a decade-long violent rivalry between Delhi’s two most powerful criminal gangs.

Investigators have said that Tajpuriya was allegedly getting live updates in the jail on a cell phone from four men at Rohini district court complex who executed the plan to kill Gogi, prompting the Delhi Prisons (Tihar) administration to initiate an inquiry to look into the allegations that Tajpuriya was using a cell phone in Mandoli jail.

Investigation has revealed that 38 rounds were fired in the courtroom. Of them 15 were fired by the two alleged attackers – Rahul and Jagga, and the remaining 23 were fired by the police personnel escorting Gogi.

After the autopsy on Sunday, Gogi’s body was handed over to his family members who performed the last rites at a crematorium close to his house in Alipur amid tight security arrangements. On Monday, images of Gogi’s body were circulated on social media along with some disturbing messages that spoke about taking revenge for his killing.

“Remaining silent doesn’t mean we are dead, will hit back soon…it’s the beginning of a new war…those not with us take care of themselves as nobody is safe now…the rules of war has changed, blood on street wouldn’t dry from today onwards,” read one of the messages written in Hindi and having names of jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jatheri groups read.

Anticipating a gang war in the aftermath of Gogi’s murder, the city police have asked all its units to remain alert and keep a watch on members of Gogi and Tajpuriya gangs.