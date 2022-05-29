CCTVs in police stations should have audio, video: Delhi high court
- The court of justice Anu Malhotra made the observation while hearing a plea by an imam of a masjid near Nabi Karim police station, claiming that he was allegedly threatened by a “self-styled caretaker” of the mosque in the presence of the SHO of the police station.
The Delhi high court has said that CCTVs installed in police stations should have audio and video components, as ordered by the Supreme Court in prior rulings.
During the hearing, the court noted that only the video footage of Nabi Karim police station was preserved but not the audio.
The petitioner, in his plea, alleged that the “self-styled caretaker” who was “illegally” managing the masjid had threatened him with dire consequences.
“It is essential to observe that in view of the verdict of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in ‘Paramvir Singh Saini vs Baljit Singh & Others’...has expressly directed that the CCTVs have essentially to be installed in the police stations, lock-ups, corridors, lobbies, reception areas, verandas/outhouses...and that the said CCTV systems have to be equipped with night vision and must necessarily consist of audio as well as video footage,” the court said in its order dated May 27.
Migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees to intensify protest
The protesting migrant employees who held their first meeting with J&K's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha have decided to intensify their protests and continue the ongoing strike. The migrant Pandit employees described their first meeting with J&K government as inconclusive. Around 25 people represented the migrant Pandit delegation on Friday night. Another office-bearer of the organisation of migrant Pandit employees, Sandeep Kumar, said that the first meeting didn't yield any result.
Amarnath yatra: Jammu and Kashmir DGP chairs high-level meeting of army, police officers
Amid a spike in terror attacks in Kashmir, the Director-General Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh chaired a high-level meeting of senior officers from the police, army and central armed police forces (CAPFs) to review the security arrangements and deployment of personnel for the ensuing Amarnath pilgrimage at police headquarters in Srinagar on Friday, said officials here. It will conclude on August 11 on the festival of Raksha Bandhan.
Two killed after minibus plunges into Tawi river in Jammu
A minibus driver and conductor were killed on the spot after their rashly driven vehicle veered off the bridge and fell into the Tawi river in Jammu city late Friday, said officials. The deceased were identified as driver Ankush Kumar, 32, and conductor Rajesh Kumar, 38, both residents of Akhnoor.
Vaishno Devi online chopper booking scam: Chargesheet filed against 7 from Bihar, Rajasthan
The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday said they produced a chargesheet against seven fraudsters, who were involved in issuing fake online helicopter tickets to the intending pilgrims of Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. A case FIR number 05/2022, 63/2022 and 67/2022 was registered at Police Station, Katra, on the basis of complaints regarding fake online helicopter ticket booking fraud for Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, said a senior police officer.
Two Hizbul militants gunned down in encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag
Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday. Police and the Army in the afternoon launched a joint operation in Shitipora, Bijbhera, that turned into an encounter in which two local militants were killed. Militant associate arrested in Baramulla Police claimed to have arrested a terrorist associate in north Kashmir's Baramulla along with arms and ammunition. Police said the arrested associate was a member of the proscribed terror outfit LeT.
