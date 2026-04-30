Census 2027: Self-enumeration drive to begin in MCD areas from May 1

The self-enumeration exercise under Census 2027 will kick off on Friday, with officials planning to begin the drive with lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, chief minister Rekha Gupta and newly appointed mayor Pravesh Wahi, officials said. The official also clarified that those residing in MCD areas will be counted in the Census regardless of domicile status. (Representational image)

The self-enumeration phase is a 15-day window — from May 1 to May 15 — preceding the start of the house-listing operation (HLO), when the first deployment of census officials will take place.

“We will hold self-enumeration camps across all municipal wards. In the initial days, the focus will be on getting dignitaries self-enumerated. On Friday, we plan to begin the exercise with LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu, CM Rekha Gupta and mayor Pravesh Wahi,” an official said.

Another official from the central district said camps will be held in educational institutions and other prominent locations to spread awareness about the exercise.

In south-east Delhi, district authorities have roped in residents’ associations to organise camps in their respective areas.

The first official said citizens can also provide their data by visiting the self-enumeration website, registering, and submitting information. This will generate a 16-digit code that can be shared with the enumerator during the house visit to verify the information provided digitally.

“Only one login is required per household. The head of the family or any responsible member can log in using their mobile number and provide details on behalf of the household. After logging in for the first time, the user must choose a language, which cannot be changed later,” the official said.

While filling the form, users will also need to provide the geo-coordinates of their residence.

“This can be done by searching for your area and building on the portal, entering the latitude and longitude manually, or selecting the location on the satellite map available on the portal,” the official explained.

Citizens can make any necessary corrections at this stage, and once verified, the information will be submitted.

The self-enumeration exercise was conducted in NDMC and Delhi Cantonment areas from April 1 to April 15, during which around 5,000 people submitted their details. The house-listing exercise is currently underway in these areas and will continue till May 15.

The official also clarified that those residing in MCD areas will be counted in the Census regardless of domicile status.

“Also, you do not need to provide any documents while filling in your details for the Census. You can also call the toll-free number 1855 for any help or assistance,” he added.

The HLO will run in a 30-day window from May 16 to June 15 in MCD areas.

HLO is the first field exercise of the Census, under which all buildings and households are systematically mapped, listed and geo-tagged to collect data on housing conditions, amenities and asset ownership. This data acts as the foundation for subsequent population enumeration.

More than three million enumerators, supervisors and other officials are involved in the exercise across the country. Enumerators will collect and submit data through a mobile app, and the self-enumeration portal will be available in 16 languages, including Hindi and English.