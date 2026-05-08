Centre approves MEMU train on Delhi-Faridabad route

New Delhi The proposal was cleared by Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the Delhi government sought additional rail connectivity for commuters travelling daily between the national capital and Faridabad. (Representative photo)

The Centre has approved a new Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) rail service between Delhi and Faridabad on a request from Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, according to an official statement issued the Delhi government on Friday.

The proposal was cleared by Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the Delhi government sought additional rail connectivity for commuters travelling daily between the national capital and Faridabad. However, the schedule, route, frequency and other details are yet to be finalised.

The CM said the new service will benefit thousands of commuters who travel between Delhi and Faridabad for work, education, business and other purposes. “A large number of people from Faridabad and nearby areas travel to Delhi every day. For a long time, residents and regular passengers had been demanding additional and more convenient rail connectivity. The introduction of the MEMU service will provide commuters with a faster, affordable and accessible public transport option,” Gupta said.

A MEMU is an electric passenger train service operated by the Indian Railways on short and medium-distance routes. Unlike conventional trains, MEMU services do not use a separate locomotive and are powered by motor coaches, enabling quicker acceleration and better efficiency on routes with frequent stops.

These trains are primarily used to connect cities with neighbouring towns and suburban areas, and are considered a cost-effective mode of transport for daily commuters, officegoers and students. MEMU trains generally operate at speeds of around 100-110 kmph.

Modern MEMU coaches are equipped with LED lighting, GPS-based passenger information systems, bio-toilets, CCTV cameras and energy-efficient systems, railway officials said.

Officials said the existing transport network on the Delhi-Faridabad corridor witnesses heavy passenger load, often leading to crowding and delays, particularly during peak hours. The MEMU service is expected to ease pressure on road traffic and improve last-mile connectivity for passengers travelling between the two cities.

The Delhi government said it has been coordinating with the Centre on measures to improve transport infrastructure and address daily commuting challenges in the National Capital Region. According to the statement, projects related to connectivity and public transport are being taken up jointly by the Centre and the Delhi government.