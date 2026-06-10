The Union government has cleared a ₹127-crore financial assistance under the PM E-drive scheme for the installation of public electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructureacross the national capital, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Centre clears ₹127cr for public EV chargers in Delhi

“We have asked the district magistrates of the 13 revenue districts to share a list of government buildings where charging infrastructure can be installed,” said a Delhi government official.

The Delhi government is expected to float tenders soon to appoint agencies to set up and operate these charging stations. It will also seek land parcels from other bodies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), for this.

Under Prime Minister’s Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-Drive), launched in 2024 with a budget of ₹10,900 crore by the Union ministry of heavy industries, ₹2,000 crore has been specifically allocated for the development of public charging infrastructure for EVs.

According to officials, the Delhi government has a target of setting up 32,000 EV charging points across the city by 2028, with 8,000 such points needing to come up every year.

The move comes as Delhi emerges as India’s leading EV market, both in terms of adoption and electricity consumption at public charging stations.

According to the latest report released by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Delhi accounted for nearly 29% of India’s total EV public charging electricity consumption during April-December in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

EVs accounted for approximately 14-15% of all new vehicle registrations in the Capital in 2025, significantly higher than the national average of around 8%. More than 1.2 lakh EVs were registered in Delhi out of over 8 lakh total vehicle registrations during the year.

According to data shared by BSES, during the 2025-26 fiscal year, it facilitated the installation of more than 1,600 EV charging points and battery swapping stations at 1,241 locations.

Cumulatively, BSES has now facilitated over 6,552 of these sites at over 3,400 locations in south, west, east and central Delhi. Of these, nearly half are private charging points, while around 44% are public chargers. Battery swapping stations and captive charging facilities account for the remaining share.

TATA Power-DDL has installed 675 EV public chargers at various locations in Delhi-NCR areas, according to data. A total of 8,550 home chargers have been installed in Delhi-NCR coordinated by TATA Power-DDL, said officials.