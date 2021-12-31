Chain-link fencing replaces barbed wires in Delhi’s Sanjay Van

The barbed-wire fencing around Sanjay Van has been replaced with chain link fencing by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to prevent animals from getting injured and facilitate free movement of wildlife in the premises.

In 2019, activists had filed a complaint with the forest department about animals, such as nilgai, getting stuck in the barbed wires, causing them to get grievously injured or die in the process.

In an order issued by the forest department dated December 27, 2021, the deputy conservator of forest (headquarters) said the deputy conservator of forest (south) took cognisance of the issue after complaints as well as the petition filed in the Delhi high court regarding animals getting injured due to the barbed wires were received by them.

“A team comprising of officials from DDA, south forest division, and the horticulture department was constituted for the purpose of ascertaining and identifying the areas surrounded by barbed wire interrupting free movement of wildlife within the premises of Sanjay Van. In this regard, a field inspection was carried out and in light of this inspection, all barbed wire fencing has been removed from the said premises,” said the order.

The order says chain-link fencing has been used in the plantation areas. However, all the barricading, which was restricting access to the water body earlier, has now been removed.

Verhaen Khanna, founder of the NGO New Delhi Nature Society (NDNS), who had filed the complaint in 2019, said while removal of the barbed wire fencing was a welcome move, all fencing inside the premises should be removed completely, as even the current system of fencing will restrict animals’ access to the forested area.

He also said the DDA, which installed the barbed wire fencing in 2019, was let off without being penalized, despite provisions in the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which mentions ‘hunting’ as capturing, killing, poisoning, snaring and trapping any wild animal or attempting to do so.

“The problem with the previous fencing was that animals were getting stuck or were getting injured while trying to get through it. This new fencing will not harm them but restrict their access to the area. There was no fencing at Sanjay Van before 2019 and the same needs to be restored,” he said.

A senior forest official on condition of the anonymity said the decision was taken to ensure animals could move more freely. “The new fencing has only been installed around plantation areas, to protect them from being trampled over. All other fencing has been removed,” he said.