Chandni Chowk clean-up starts ahead of UNESCO meet in Delhi

The state government launched an intensive cleanliness and beautification drive at Chandni Chowk, Red Fort and areas in their vicinity in the run-up to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) cultural heritage session, which is scheduled to start on December 8.

Officials said the move comes on the directions of chief minister Rekha Gupta, who reviewed preparations on Wednesday with the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Coordination with the Union culture ministry for the upcoming event was also discussed.

“This entire campaign is not limited to a single conference. Its broader goal is to make Old Delhi permanently cleaner, more beautiful, and better organised. The government envisions Chandni Chowk retaining its historic charm while being equipped with modern facilities, continuing to remain a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists in the years ahead,” Gupta said.

Officials said that the CM is keen for UNESCO representatives not to confine themselves merely to formal meetings, but also explore the intricate lanes of Old Delhi, savour local delicacies, and experience the historic city.

India will host the 20th session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage at the Red Fort from December 8 to 13. More than 1,000 delegates from over 180 countries are expected to attend.

An official familiar with the developments said, “Large deployment of sanitation workers has been made to ensure continuous upkeep of streets and marketplaces. Public toilets are being monitored round the clock, with repairs undertaken on priority. A toilet in the area has also been converted into a dedicated pink facility for women.”

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said its enforcement teams are carrying out daily drives to remove illegal encroachments and ensure better pedestrian movement. Action is also underway against unauthorised cyclerickshaws and street vendors along key stretches. Dust suppression sprinklers are being used near the Red Fort boundary to improve air quality and visibility in the high-footfall zone. To strengthen waste management ahead of the event, the civic body has introduced a two-shift garbage collection system, officials said.

Officials said engagement with market associations and restaurant owners was also underway to streamline signage, lighting and waste disposal before the arrival of foreign delegations. Meetings have focused on ensuring that eateries and shops adhere to sanitation norms and keep access routes free from obstructions.

Senior civic officials said the measures will continue beyond December, to improve long-term infrastructure and public amenities in Old Delhi’s commercial hub.