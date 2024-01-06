Charges framed against ex-DRDO scientist over Delhi court blast

A Delhi court framed charges against former DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) scientist Bharat Bhushan Kataria on Thursday for his alleged role in exploding a remote improvised explosive device (IED) inside the Rohini court two years ago. (Shutterstock)

Observing that there was sufficient incriminating evidence at first glance against Kataria, the court framed charges under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (causing explosion likely to endanger life or property) of the Explosive Substances Act.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The case dates to December 9, 2021, when the former DRDO scientist planted a bomb in courtroom number 102 of Rohini court to kill an advocate, Amit Vashisht, with whom he was involved in protracted legal battles, according to police officers aware of the matter. On Thursday, the court noted that it has come on record that the motive behind the IED blast was the murder of Vashisht.

“I am of the opinion that a prima facie case is made out against accused Bharat Bhushan Kataria for the offence punishable u/s 307 IPC, and also u/s 3 of explosive substance act...In the instant matter, accused intentionally or knowingly not only attempted to eliminate the victim Amit Vashisht but he also endangered the life of other persons in the courtroom and blasted the IED with remote controlled device and thereafter fled away from the spot,” said additional sessions judge (ASJ) Hardeep Kaur.

The court observed that the Delhi police head constable, appointed as naib court in the court, sustained serious injuries while a few other advocates also received injuries.

Kataria pleaded not guilty before the court. If convicted, he faces a sentence of life imprisonment. The court has listed the matter for prosecution to present its evidence on February 23.

The Delhi police said that Kataria entered the court dressed as an advocate and planted an IED to murder Vashisht. During his interrogation, Kataria told the Delhi police that he had prepared the IED device with the help of books and manuals on the subject, YouTube videos and other online resources, and his own expertise as a DRDO scientist, investigators said.

The court observed that the Delhi police retrieved several incriminating materials similar to remnants of the IED blast retrieved from the blast site from Kataria’s residence. Kataria was also identified by several witnesses through the court’s CCTV cameras, the court noted.