‘Childhood friends’ stab each other to death in West Delhi, families shocked

Two people, reportedly friends since their childhood, stabbed one another to death in Khyala, west Delhi, on Sunday night over an altercation, police said. The family of one of the deceased said that one of them owed the other money for workout supplements, and an argument over the same snowballed into a fight. Police said both Arif and Sandeep had succumbed to their injuries by the time they reached the hospital.(HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased as Arif alias Ashiq Ali, 35, and Sandeep Yadav, 36, neighbours, who lived three houses apart. Yadav used to sell body-building supplements, while Ali sold re-purposed clothes from his residence, they said. The incident took place between 8.30pm and 9.30pm, it was estimated.

“As per the information available so far, the two were friends for many years and they were sitting in a park. An argument started and escalated to a scuffle. During the scuffle, both of them sustained stab injuries. They were taken to the hospital by the people nearby, but both of them died,” deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

The Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital informed the control room about the two admissions around 10pm on Sunday. Police said both of them had succumbed to their injuries by the time they reached the hospital.

A case on charges of murder was registered, and an investigation is underway. “Two knives have been found at the spot, but it’s yet to be ascertained if both of them were used. They have been sent for forensic examination,” a senior police officer said.

On Monday, the street where the two of them lived was filled with mourners, divided by a line of uniformed police officers. Their mortal remains were carried in opposite directions, half an hour apart.

DCP Veer said that they are yet to ascertain the sequence of events. “At the time of the incident, it was just the two together, but there were other people in the park. They are being questioned,” he said.

Sumitra Yadav, 37, Yadav’s sister-in-law, said Ali called her brother-in-law around 8.30pm.

“Sandeep’s wife shared with us that there was a monetary issue they had to resolve over some supplements Ali had bought from him. We got to know about the fight in the park and we all rushed, but they were injured and taken to the hospital by then,” she said.

She said that Sandeep had paid about ₹4 lakh for Ali’s bail and also paid additional amount for a flat Ali had recently invested in. “Sandeep was asking for repayment because our mother is unwell and suffered a paralysis attack. Sandeep needed the money. This was the reason why Ali stabbed him,” she said.

Ali’s family said that they were shocked by the incident. “Sandeep and Arif were so close. They grew up together. I heard that Sandeep had even helped Arif secure bail when he was arrested,” said Parveena, Ali’s relative, who is also their neighbour.

Yadav is survived by his parents, wife Neelu, an eight-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son. Ali is survived by his parents, wife Ashima, a 10-year-old daughter and two younger sons.