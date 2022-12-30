Home / Cities / Delhi News / Chinese woman now brought to Delhi, set to be deported: Police

Chinese woman now brought to Delhi, set to be deported: Police

Updated on Dec 30, 2022 11:23 PM IST

The police have also lodged an FIR against the Gaya-based guest house where the woman, identified as Song Xiaolan, was staying since December 22.

The woman has been sent to the Chinese embassy and will be subsequently deported back to her country, said police (HT)
Avinash Kumar, Patna

A 40-year-old woman from China who allegedly overstayed her visa in India and triggered a security alarm when she reached Bihar’s Bodh Gaya, where the Dalai Lama is currently staying on a month-long visit, was on Friday brought to New Delhi and will be deported soon, said Gaya police.

“The Chinese national was brought to New Delhi by a team of police officials from Gaya woman police station on Friday. She has been sent to the Chinese embassy and will be subsequently deported back to her country,” said additional director general of police (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar.

“Her visa had been cancelled by Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office, Kolkata, and she has been slapped with a ‘Leave India’ notice,” Gangwar said.

“An FIR has been lodged against the Ashish International Guest House in the violation of The Foreigners Act. The guest house owner fail to fill the ‘form C’. As per rules, it is mandatory for the hotel/guest House to fill up the form C manually and submit it to the concerned police station when foreigners check in to the hotel. The owner has been booked under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code,” Gaya senior superintendent of police Harpreet Kaur said.

    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

