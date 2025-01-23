Choose leaders who will solve your problems, Mann tells Delhi voters

New Delhi Bhagwant Mann during a roadshow in Kasturba Nagar. (Bhagwant Mann - X)

Punjab chief minister and an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) star campaigner for the Delhi polls Bhagwant Mann on Thursday took on a different tack, by seeking to highlight the accomplishments and promises of the party for the city, instead of engaging in mud-slinging with other parties or their candidates.

Mann matched AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s energy—who addressed three rallies on the day—by addressing two rallies in Mehrauli and Chhatarpur, and holding a roadshow in Kasturba Nagar.

Voicing his support for candidate Ramesh Pahelwan at Kasturba Nagar, Mann said, “Your excitement tells me that you have decided who will win. Please choose wisely on February 5; choose people who can go to the Vidhan Sabha and solve the problems of your area.”

After the roadshow, Mann headed to Mehrauli in support of party candidate Mahender Chaudhary. “People like us have come from small villages and we understand your problems and pain. Choose leaders who understand your pain. We have come to talk about education of children, hospitals, electricity and water, development of streets, free bus rides for women, ₹2,100 payment to women as a token of respect. We, unlike the BJP, do not want to talk about fights. It is their agenda, not ours,” Mann said.

At Chhatarpur, Brahm Singh Tanwar, the AAP candidate from the constituency who had switched from the BJP last October, hailed the AAP government as an “inclusive” one.

Many political leaders also joined the AAP at the event and were welcomed by Mann.

In his speech, Mann thanked the constituency’s women for turning up in large numbers. “So many people have come out, including our mothers and sisters, who must have so much work. Kejriwal has told us to talk about infrastructure and employment. We do not want to do the kind of politics that others do,” he said.

“You can ask your relatives in Punjab. 90% of houses get ‘zero’ electricity bill, and more than 50,000 youngsters found employment,” he said.

“BJP ke pass koi agenda nahi, Congress ka koi jhanda nahi aur Kejriwal jaisa kisi ke pass danda nahi (BJP has no agenda, Congress has no visibility in Delhi, no one has the skill set of Kejriwal),” he said.