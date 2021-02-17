Chowk near Rinku Sharma's house will be named after him: North Delhi Mayor
North Delhi Mayor and senior BJP leader Jai Prakash on Wednesday visited the family of Rinku Sharma at Mangolpuri who was killed last week here, and announced that the road intersection near his house will be named after him.
After his nearly one-hour visit, the mayor also appealed to the Delhi government to release ₹1 cr in compensation and offer a job to his next of kin.
A day earlier, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra had met Sharma's family to provide financial assistance of ₹1 crore, and alleged that the youth was targeted and killed for taking part in collection of donation for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.
Pragya Thakur, the BJP MP from Bhopal also met his family at Mangolpuri and extended her support and sympathies to them, said an aide of the MP.
Police has denied any communal angle in the murder of the youth in Mangolpuri last week, though BJP, VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders have been charging it was the fallout of his participation in a donation drive for the Ram temple.
"I met Rinku Sharma's family to express my condolences to them. As a mayor, I made the announcement there that the 'chowk' near his house will be named after him," Prakash said.
Also, efforts will be made to see, if a job can be offered to his next of kin, he said, adding, "we have asked for the biodata from his family".
"I also appeal to the Delhi government to release ₹1 crore as compensation to his family," he said.
The mayor condemned Sharma's murder and demanded that strictest action be taken against the culprits.
"The North Delhi Municipal Corporation will name Mangolpuri chowk in the name of the deceased, Rinku Sharma, for which a proposal will be brought by the area councillor Raj Prakash," he was later quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.
Police has arrested five people in connection with 25-year-old Sharma's killing. The case has been transferred from local police to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chowk near Rinku Sharma's house will be named after him: North Delhi Mayor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Youth Congress activists protest in Delhi against fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU fests shift online: Seniors happy, freshers sad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers installed CCTV cameras, toilets at Ghazipur border protest site
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SDMC to fix technical glitch, tweak notification sent out for death certificate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man held for attacking SHO at Singhu border, fleeing with his car, say Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort violence: Delhi Police arrest mechanic from Pitampura, recover 2 swords
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four doctors assaulted in east Delhi hospital over parking dispute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Multiple Delhi borders still closed, traffic remains hit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi AQI in very poor zone; calm winds predicted through the week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
24x7 water soon, will clean Yamuna in 3 years: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two shot after scuffle in Jahangirpuri, 1 held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kanhaiya, Umar, Anirban among 10 summoned for hearing in JNU case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top cop hails police’s handling of anti-CAA protests, Delhi riots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Varsities must find way to stop the brain drain’: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox