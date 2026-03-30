New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said cinema has the power to connect people and it creates opportunities for emerging artists. Cinema has power to connect people: Rekha Gupta

Her remarks came at the 2026 Delhi International Film Festival, which celebrated a 'Night of Honors' at Bharat Mandapam here.

Gupta said the festival was an important step towards positioning Delhi as a global cultural and cinema hub.

Lieutenant Governor Taranjeet Singh Sandhu, in his address, described the festival as more than an event and the beginning of a larger cultural movement that could shape Delhi's creative future and strengthen India's global presence in the arts.

He said stories rooted in India have the potential to connect with audiences worldwide, and platforms like IFFD can help take them to a wider stage.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the government aims to develop Delhi as a centre for creativity and innovation.

He said six film projects were shortlisted during the festival, of which three are expected to be released across the country.

He also urged filmmakers to create content that not only succeeds commercially but also has a social impact.

The event was attended by filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and actors Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, and Divya Dutta, according to a statement.

Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy was felicitated for the 50th anniversary of his film Sholay.

A poem recitation by Kher and a performance by composer Ricky Kej were part of the evening.

The festival received over 2,100 film entries from more than 100 countries, with over 125 films from 47 countries screened across venues in the city.

More than 30,000 registrations were recorded, according to the statement.

Spain was the focus country for this edition, held in partnership with the Singapore International Film Festival, it said.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Delhi Tourism and Prasar Bharati to promote film tourism and broadcasting opportunities.

The festival will conclude on March 31.

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