Civic polls: Delhi EC to release list of reserved wards before R-Day

NEW DELHI: The State Election Commission (SEC) of Delhi will release the list of wards reserved for women and candidates from the Scheduled Castes (SC) in the upcoming municipal polls before Republic Day this year, a senior commission official said on Thursday.

A meeting between the poll panel and leaders of different political parties held on Wednesday discussed issues related to delimitation and reservation criteria, said the official quoted above who asked not to be named.

Elections to the three municipal corporations in Delhi are due to be held in April. Delhi has a total of 272 wards, and the BJP rules all three civic bodies with the Aam Aadmi Party being the principal opposition.

A second SEC official said representatives of the three major political parties -- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress -- participated in the meeting. “The panel apprised them of the preparations made for the upcoming civic polls. They were also told about the possibilities of delimitation and changing the reservation criteria for women and SC for different wards. All the political parties have been asked to give their suggestions in writing by Monday (January 16). The panel will release the list of reserved wards in all three municipal bodies by January 26,” he said asking not to be named.

The official added that the SEC has already released the revised electoral rolls on January 5. “During the period of Special Summary Revision-2022, a total 103,610 electors -- 50,562 male, 52,964 female and 84 third gender -- have been added. The total electors in final electoral roll published stand at 14,899,159, comprising of 8,138,593 male, 6,759,534 female and 1,032 third gender electors... Also, the number of polling stations have been increased from 13,789 to 13,820, and the number of polling locations (a polling location can have multiple polling stations) has decreased marginally from 2,690 to 2,684, as compared to previous electoral roll,” he said.

AAP MLA Atishi, who attended the meeting with her party colleague Adil Ahmed Khan, said that they asked the SEC to take decisions in a phased and systematic manner. “The reservation quota must be rational and proportional, unlike the old formula in which some assembly constituencies saw all reserved seats. We also requested them to quickly deal with any issues that crop up so as not to create confusion among the aspirants and voters,” she said.

Echoing similar views, senior BJP leader Harsh Malhotra, who represented his party with Subhas Sachdeva at the meeting, said that they requested the poll panel to fix the quota for women and SC on the basis of population. “We have requested them to reconsider the quota in some assembly constituencies like Sultanpuri and Gokulpuri. Both these seats have four wards each and all of them are reserved for SC. Such disparities should be corrected before the polls,” he said.

Congress leader Murari Lal Jatav said that his party also asked the poll panel to ensure compliance of Covid-19 protocol during polls. “We have requested the SEC not to allow any party workers, other than the polling agents, at the polling booths. If the poll panel is able to distribute polling chits door-to-door for every voter, what is the need to allow the supporters of different political parties? They can cause chaos and ignite the Covid-19 infection,” he said.