Civil aspirants protesting waterlogging deaths suspend sit-in after police agree to set up grievance register

NEW DELHI Students fold their hands in respect of the three who died of waterlogging. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Civil aspirants and students who have been protesting since July 28 in Old Rajendra Nagar, seeking justice for three peers who died in a flooded basement of Rau’s IAS Coaching Centre on July 27, on Thursday suspended their sit-in after Delhi Police agreed to set up a students’ grievance centre to attend to their issues.

Earlier on the day, students took out a “Tiranga (Tricolour)” march on the occasion of Independence Day near the protest site, following which deputy commissioner of police (central) Harsha Vardhan addressed students gathered at the spot.

“We have been here with you since the protest started. We have heard all your grievances. Our beat officers in Patel Nagar, Karol Bagh and Rajendra Nagar have spoken to 2,000 of you to understand the issues. We have decided to set up a students’ grievance centre here to deal with any issue you may face. The booth will be set up soon,” Vardhan said.

The DCP said a register will be made available at the booth for students to write their grievances, and promised action on the issues within days.

Sanskar Jain, 28, a protester said that they called off the protest temporarily because they have to take exams in October. “We all have to study. Our grievances were heard and some actions have also been taken. We’ll resume again if we feel that there is a lackadaisical approach,” he said.

On the night of July 27, three civil services aspirants, Tanya Soni, 22, Shreya Yadav, 25, and Nevin Delvin, 29, died after being trapped in the basement of the coaching centre, where a library was allegedly operating. As water gushed into the building from the waterlogged road, the three of them were trapped inside and drowned.

During the Tiranga march, relatives of two deceased aspirants appreciated the students for staging the protest for over two weeks. “I am overwhelmed by the support of the students who have been sitting here since July 27. If I can ever help you, please tell me, I’ll be there in whatever capacity I can,” said Rajendra Yadav, 42, paternal uncle of Shreya Yadav.

Delvin’s distant relatives were also present and appreciated the students.

On July 28, police arrested the owner-cum-CEO of Rau’s IAS Study Circle Abhishek Gupta, 41, and coordinator DP Singh, 60, on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing death by negligence.

A case under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 106 (1) (causing death by negligence),115 (2) (causing hurt), 290 (negligent conduct with respect to building) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Rajendra Nagar police station.

Subsequently, five more arrests were made, including the owners of the basement and the driver of the car which crossed the waterlogged street in front of the centre, because the vehicle allegedly created ripples breaking the main gate. The car driver was later released on bail.