CJI Surya Kant calls for trial-stage resolution of litigant issues

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday urged Delhi’s district courts to ensure that litigants’ grievances are resolved effectively at the trial stage itself. The event was also attended by various Supreme Court judges (Representative photo)

Speaking at a felicitation event organised by the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), following his elevation as CJI, he said this could be achieved by encouraging young lawyers from leading law universities to commence their practice from the district courts rather than the higher courts, and further teaching them the practical skills required for litigation.

The CJI, in the event where he was also felicitated by 13 bar associations in Delhi, said that true justice resides at the grassroots level, as it is the district courts that ordinary citizens primarily approach for enforcement of their rights.

“The district courts are the place where law becomes real, immediate, and it acquires the shape of a human approach. If a litigant, a consumer of justice, is satisfactorily dealt with in this primary health centre, I am quite sure he will not be required to shift to the bigger hospitals. Definitely, he will not be required to go to a trauma centre. I make a sincere appeal to all senior members of the Bar—you are the custodians of this legacy. The knowledge you possess is a trust placed in your hands, and it must be passed on to the next generation of lawyers, so that the values, competence, and reputation for which district court advocates are known for continue to endure across generations,” the CJI said.

He added, “I will request, even to the High Court, to my own college and Supreme Court, that let us try to incentivise the practices in the district courts, and try to cultivate that culture which will strengthen our legal path, the bar, which are, which are infused with moral principles, ethical values, and a very, very close human approach.. That kind of environment we need to create.”

The event was also attended by various Supreme Court judges, including Vikram Nath, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, PB Varale, N Kotishwar Singh, Manmohan, and several Delhi high court judges.

Also speaking at the event, justice Vikram Nath said that under the leadership of CJI Surya Kant, India’s judiciary will continue to move forward and will keep performing commendable work.